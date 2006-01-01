Advertisement
  Serie A side Roma fined by UEFA body for exceeding cost squad rule

Serie A side Roma fined by UEFA body for exceeding cost squad rule

Italian club AS Roma have been fined two million euros for exceeding the intermediate target set for the 2023 financial year under the cost squad rule, UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) First Chamber announced on Friday.

The CFCB assessed clubs for the first time under the new rules, which replaced the previous Financial Fair Play (FFP) system.

The cost squad rule now requires clubs to report a ratio of player wages, transfers and agents' fees capped at 90% or less of last year's revenue, decreasing to 80% this season and 70% in 2025.

All clubs reported a squad cost ratio within the limit, but Roma "slightly exceeded the intermediate target", according to the CFCB statement.

English club Aston Villa and French club Olympique de Marseille were fined 60,000 and 20,000 euros respectively for submitting their financial information late.

Turkey's Istanbul Basaksehir also exceeded the target and was handed disciplinary measures including exclusion from the next UEFA club competition if they fail to comply this season, a registration limit of 23 players, a restriction on the registration of new signings, and a fine of 100,000 euros.

Mentions
FootballAS RomaAston VillaMarseilleBasaksehir
