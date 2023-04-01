Shericka Jackson wins 200m world gold in second-best time ever

Shericka Jackson after winning gold in the 200 metres
Shericka Jackson after winning gold in the 200 metres
Reuters
Jamaica's Shericka Jackson (29) delivered a commanding performance to retain her world 200 metres title in 21.41 seconds on Friday – the second-fastest time ever run.

Jackson, second in the 100m final, ran a brilliant bend, was two metres clear coming into the home straight and tore home to win by a street. Only Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 21.34 world record from 1988 is faster.

Gabby Thomas (26) took silver in 21.81, while fellow American Sha'Carri Richardson (23) added bronze to her 100m gold with a personal best 21.92.

St Lucia’s Julien Alfred (22) was fourth in 22.05 while Briton Daryll Neita (26) ran another personal best of 22.16 for fifth.

All the medallists are expected to share the track one more time after Jamaica and the United States qualified for Saturday's 4x100m relay final earlier on Friday.

Kitaguchi wins javelin gold

Haruka Kitaguchi (25) of Japan won World Championships javelin gold with her last throw on Friday, breaking the heart of Colombia’s Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado (32) who had been on course for a shock victory from the first round.

Ruiz Hurtado arrived in Budapest with a best of only 63.84 metres – and that was seven years ago – and had never remotely threatened the podium in previous global events.

Haruka Kitaguchi celebrates her final throw
Reuters

However, she somehow found almost two more metres with her opening throw of 65.47 for a South American record.

Ruiz Hurtado then endured a nerve-shredding night as her rivals tried, and failed, to match her going into the final round.

Australia's Mackenzie Little (26) got close with her last-round throw of 63.38, which eventually secured bronze.

Kitaguchi, who came into the competition with a world-leading 67.04 to her name, was out of the medals until she found 66.73 with the penultimate throw of the night.

Ruiz Hurtado could not respond with her last throw and took silver.

Australia's double defending champion Kelsey-Lee Barber (31), who sneaked into the final as the 12th and last qualifier with a mere 59.66 metres, finished seventh with 61.19.

