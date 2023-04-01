Trump books quarter-final spot at UK Championship with thumping win over Jones

Judd Trump reached the quarter-finals of the UK Championship and secured a place in the Masters next year
Judd Trump (34) reached the quarter-finals of the UK Championship on Wednesday with a 6-0 win over Jamie Jones (35) at the York Barbican.

Trump won his opening match 6-1 and was in ruthless mood once again, scoring a century break in the first frame before potting two half-centuries on his way to a resounding win.

Jones has never reached the quarter-final stage of the tournament and it was clear this run would continue for another year at least with the Welshman outplayed throughout.

Trump, the world number two, stormed into a 4-0 lead at the interval with a pot success rate of 95% and rattled off the final two frames of the afternoon as he booked his place in the final eight with ease.

In the other session, three-time winner Ding Junhui battled past Tom Ford 6-3.

Ding started with back-to-back centuries and raced into a 2-0 lead, but could only watch as Ford hit back with a century and break of 99 of his own to level the match.

Ding, the world number 17, took the next two frames and after sharing the next two, scored a 106 break to setup a quarter-final clash against Jamie Clarke or Mark Williams.

