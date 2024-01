O'Sullivan in action earlier this year

Ronnie O'Sullivan (48) has beaten Gary Wilson (38) 5-1 to reach the World Grand Prix semi-finals in Leicester.

'The Rocket' will face Junhui Ding on Saturday, who was able to overcome Anda Zhang 5-2 in the quarter-finals earlier on Friday.

In the late clash on Friday night, world number two Judd Trump beat Yupeng Cao 6-2.

Trump will now take on either O'Sullivan or Ding in the final.

Catch up on the World Grand Prix results here.