Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. A-League
  Melbourne's Kisnorbo not letting Victory's best start in a decade get to his head

Reuters
Kisnorbo's pointing his team in the right direction
Kisnorbo's pointing his team in the right direction
Melbourne Victory coach Patrick Kisnorbo (43) says he will remain focused on improving his team's performances even after guiding the former champions to their best start to an A-League campaign in a decade.

Saturday's 2-0 win over Brisbane Roar took the four-time title winners top of the early standings, one point clear of league newcomers Auckland FC going into the November international break.

"That's the stats and I didn't know that," Kisnorbo told reporters when informed his team had made Victory's best start since the 2014-2015 campaign.

"It's great for the club, but for me, we've got to focus on getting better and better every day."

Melbourne went into Saturday's game with seven points from two wins and a draw in their opening three matches and added another victory to their haul through goals from Nishan Velupillay and Jason Geria.

Velupillay put his side in front after Reno Piscopo's run and cutback from the byline in the 37th minute, and Geria doubled the lead 14 minutes from time with a powerful downward header at a corner.

"Our performances of late have been good but this was a different type of game," said former Melbourne City coach Kisnorbo, who replaced Tony Popovic in July.

"I was very pleased with the discipline we showed, not giving too much away, and we have two goals due to individual strengths."

"We conceded a lot of late goals last season, so those are things we've been working on in preseason to get better at, to improve. That's what we did."

"We can't take confidence in one game, this needs to be the start and we've got to keep going."

The Victory do not play again until after the international break, when they face Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand on November 24th, but Kisnorbo stressed there would be no respite for his players.

"There will be "a lot of running," he said. "They'll be working a lot."

Mentions
FootballA-LeagueMelbourne VictoryBrisbane RoarAuckland FC
