Late Lopes penalty moves Yokohama F. Marinos into Asian Champions League quarters

Late Lopes penalty moves Yokohama F. Marinos into Asian Champions League quarters
Yokohama's Anderson Lopes (C) scores the winning goal against Bangkok United
Yokohama's Anderson Lopes (C) scores the winning goal against Bangkok United
AFP
Anderson Lopes' (30) penalty in the 122nd minute earned Yokohama F. Marinos a last-gasp 1-0 win over Bangkok United on Wednesday, sealing a 3-2 aggregate victory that moves the Japanese side into the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League.

Harry Kewell claimed his debut win since replacing Kevin Muscat as coach of the J.League side and his team will face Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan in the last eight next month.

South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai also confirmed their progress to the next round with a 2-1 victory over Japanese second-division side Ventforet Kofu to complete a 5-1 aggregate win.

Hong Myung-bo's side will next take on fellow South Korean side Jeonbuk Motors.

Ulsan added to their 3-0 first-leg advantage in the 12th minute when Kim Ji-Hyun scored with an instinctive finish from close range after Um Wong-san's shot had come back off the post.

Kazushi Mitsuhiro headed in an 88th-minute corner to level the scores on the night but Joo Min-Kyu netted four minutes into injury time to confirm Ulsan's quarter-final meeting against a Jeonbuk side that eliminated Pohang Steelers on Tuesday.

In Yokohama, Marinos struggled to break down a defensively stubborn Bangkok United, who came within moments of taking the game to a penalty shoot-out.

The home side hit the woodwork twice, with Elber's shot late in the first half clipping the post while Lopes' curling attempt on the turn was expertly tipped onto the upright by goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai 12 minutes from time.

The Thai side survived several scares during extra-time until Wisarut Imura's sliding challenge saw the ball hit the defender on the arm and, after a VAR review, Lopes eventually converted the winning spot-kick.

Later on Wednesday, Al Nassr will take on fellow Saudi Pro League side Al Feiha holding a 1-0 lead courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo's goal while Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates meet Uzbekistan's Nasaf Qarshi after the pair drew 0-0 last week.

Saudi champions Al Ittihad will meet Navbahor Namangan from Uzbekistan in Jeddah on Thursday following a scoreless draw in their first clash and Al Hilal take a 3-1 lead into their second leg against Iran's Sepahan in Riyadh.

Follow the Asian Champions League on Flashscore.

