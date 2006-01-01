EXCLUSIVE: Forson Amankwah receives late Black Stars call-up to 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Advertisement
Forson Amankwah on the ball for Norwich
Forson Amankwah on the ball for NorwichMORGAN HARLOWGETTY IMAGES EUROPEGetty Images via AFP
Ghana midfielder Forson Amankwah (21) has received a late call-up to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The 21-year-old Norwich City player was initially left out of the 23-man squad, as announced by head coach Otto Addo last Thursday.

However, Addo had hinted at Amankwah's potential inclusion, stating, "Our decision was that he will be on standby this time, but maybe he will come next time."

Amankwah's call-up comes after a quick recovery from a suspected dislocated shoulder injury sustained during Norwich's Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace last Tuesday.

Despite initial concerns, further tests revealed surgery was unnecessary, allowing the midfielder to make a swift return to action.

His rapid recovery was evident as he featured for the Canaries on Saturday playing 45 minutes in their 1-0 win over Coventry City.

The former RB Salzburg player has made an impressive start to his career at Carrow Road, registering two assists in six appearances.

This marks Amankwah's second call-up to the national team, following his inclusion in the squad for friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March.

He is now expected to join the Black Stars camp in Accra, where preparations for the qualifiers are already underway

Ghana will travel to Kumasi on Tuesday to continue preparations ahead of their AFCON qualifying campaign at home against Angola at the Baba Yara sports stadium on September 5th, before travelling to Morocco to face Niger on the 9th of September.

Owuraku Ampofo
Owuraku AmpofoFlashscore
Mentions
African footballGhanaFootballAfrica Cup of NationsAmankwah ForsonGhanaNorwich
