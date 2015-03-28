EXCLUSIVE: Olunga's return for Kenya will make Cameroon 'feel the heat' in AFCON qualifier

The return to fitness of Kenya’s lead striker Michael Olunga (30) sparked debate across the country with a section of the fans believing his return would be a timely boost as Harambee Stars prepares to take on Cameroon in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The towering forward was missing in action as Kenya kicked off their campaign to qualify for a seventh appearance at the 35th edition of the biennial African football tournament, which Morocco will host for the second time and the first time since 1988.

Kenya, pooled in Group J of the qualifiers alongside Cameroon, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, started off their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe at the Stade Nelson Mandela Stadium in Uganda on September 6th and then recovered to beat Namibia 2-1 at Orlando Stadium in South Africa on September 10th.

Olunga, who had picked an injury while turning out for Al Duhail SC in the Qatar Stars League, was sorely missed in the two matches, especially the game against Zimbabwe, where Kenya struggled to create any meaningful chances. In his absence, coach Engin Firat opted to start midfielders Erick Johanna and Duke Abuya as the strikers, and it backfired as the team failed to find the back of the net.

However, against Namibia, Firat started two strikers in Jonah Ayunga and John Avire and it was the latter who scored the opener before Abuya drilled home the second goal.

Since his return from injury, former Gor Mahia striker Olunga has featured in three matches for Duhail and scored two goals. His first game back from injury was a league fixture against Al Wakrah at Al Janoub Stadium on September 14th which Duhail won 2-0.

He started against against Al Sadd on September 21st as Duhail won 5-1 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. In the game, Olunga was among the goals, notching the opener in the 13th minute. Duhail’s final game before the FIFA international break was against Al Shahania on September 27th which they lost 2-1 with Olunga finding the back of the net in the 74th minute.

Olunga celebrates a goal after returning from injury Duhail SC Media

Olunga return a big boost for Kenya vs Cameroon

Harambee Stars will return to AFCON qualifying action with a double-header against the Indomitable Lions. The first meeting will be played on October 11th at Japoma Stadium, a 50,000-capacity all-seater multi-purpose stadium in Douala, Cameroon, that hosted some matches of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The two sides will face off again in the reverse fixture at Mandela Stadium in Uganda on October 14th. With Kenya leading the group with four points, the same number as Cameroon, a positive result from the two matches will boost their chances of participating in the AFCON finals in the North African nation.

According to the former Gor Mahia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Omondi Aduda, the return to fitness of Olunga will be a huge boost for the East African nation and coach Engin Firat.

“With Olunga in the starting XI, Cameroon goalkeeper Andre (Onana) will feel the heat. Olunga is a very powerful player, you saw how the team struggled minus him when they played Zimbabwe and Namibia,” Aduda told Flashscore.

“Without Olunga, we already knew the results in the opening matches. Though it was an opportunity for others (the strikers in the team) to show what they could offer without Olunga, you could still feel his absence, you could see the body language of the players before the two games.

“Remember apart from being our lead striker, he is also the captain of the side, so you can imagine what he brings to the team, leadership qualities and goals. He is a threat whenever he plays, and for Olunga to score, he doesn’t need clearance from anywhere, he can score anytime, and that is why his return for the Cameroon double-header will be a big boost for Kenya.”

Aduda further called on coach Firat to try to use Olunga and Ayunga, who plays for Scottish Premier League side St. Mirren, as the lead strikers against the Indomitable Lions saying their combination could help put pressure on the Cameroon defence.

“The coach should use a formation whereby he can pair him (Olunga) with Sottish Premier League-based striker Jonah to put more pressure on Cameroon's defence. Their combination could prove a threat because they play in almost a similar way and with Olunga a threat from aerial balls, it will give Cameroon defenders a headache on whom to mark.

“Olunga’s agility to take on the defenders head-on could give Ayunga the opportunity and much-needed space to run behind him for any loose balls, it could help give Kenya the space to attack them (Cameroon). I would like to see the two paired together.”

Aduda, however, warned Kenya defenders to be wary of the threats posed by defensive midfielder Carlos Baleba, who plays for Premier League outfit Brighton.

“Cameroon has a young sensation who plays for Brighton. He is on fire and Kenya defenders must work out ways to stop him, otherwise, he is the engine for the team, every good thing comes from him, he is a threat and it is good for Kenya players to stay alert.”

Aduda concluded: “Kenya needs creative midfielders to progress the ball from defence to attack quickly and create clear-cut chances for the strikers to finish the job.”

Speaking in a recent interview after missing the two openers, Olunga admitted to having been frustrated not to be part of the Kenya squad.

“It was definitely tough for me watching from the sidelines because I always want to help my team as much as I can,” Olunga said as quoted by Telecom AsiaSport.

“We had worked so hard with the medical team to try and see if I could make it even for one game, but it was impossible. However, I am glad we had some good results which put us in a good place heading to next month."

On facing Cameroon, the former Girona forward said: "It’s going to be a big challenge, but I think we are capable of achieving something special. I’ve seen the work that the boys put in during the first two games, and we are in a strong position. With the right mentality, we can fight for positive results.”

Olunga made his debut for Harambee Stars during a friendly against Seychelles at the Stade Linite in Victoria on March 28th, 2015. He scored his first goal for Kenya in a friendly against South Sudan which resulted in a 2-0 win.

On July 27th, 2019, during the 2019 AFCON, Olunga scored a double to complete a 3-2 comeback win against Tanzania.

Olunga, who has played for Kashiwa Reysol in Japan, Chinese outfit Guizhou Zhicheng, and IF Djurgarden of Sweden, has managed 60 appearances for Kenya, scoring 29 goals.