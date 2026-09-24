Ghana won their two games in the November international break.

Ghana continued their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign with two wins in November after losing their opening two games to Ivory Coast and The Gambia.

Under interim coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren, Ghana revived their hopes of playing at next year's continental showpiece with back-to-back victories over Somalia.

Carlos Queiroz was sacked as head coach after losing first two qualifiers and there were fears Ghana were at risk of missing another AFCON) after not making the 2025 tournament in Morocco.

Ghana were drawn in Group C alongside Ivory Coast, The Gambia and Somalia, with the top two teams qualifying for the finals.

The Black Stars’ opening fixture was a difficult away trip to Ivory Coast, before they returned to Accra to host The Gambia. Unfortunately, Ghana's proposed friendly with Morocco was called off.

For November, the four-time AFCON winners played Somalia twice with both games taking place in Ghana.

Here is a look at Ghana’s results during the November international break.

Ghana fixtures and results

September 24th, 2026: Ivory Coast 2-0 Ghana

2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – Group C

Venue: Stade de la Paix, Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire

Ghana opened their AFCON qualifying campaign with a 2-0 defeat away to Ivory Coast on September 24.

Malick Yalcouye opened the scoring late in the first half before Franck Kessie doubled the Elephants’ advantage from the penalty spot after Yalcouyé was adjudged to have been brought down by Fatawu Issahaku.

Despite creating goalscoring opportunities in the final minutes of the game, Ghana failed to score and currently sit bottom of Group C.

September 29th, 2026: Ghana 2-4 The Gambia

2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – Group C

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium, Accra, Ghana

Ghana suffered a damaging 4-2 defeat to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, leaving the Black Stars without a point after their opening two matches in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

A second half brace from substitute Ebrima Colley game The Gambia a 4-2 lead after a frantic first half ended 2-2 in Africa.

As a result of the two defeats, Ghana remain bottom in Group C with all to do.

October 4th, 2026: Morocco vs Ghana – 18:00 GMT (cancelled)

International friendly

Venue: Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier, Morocco

Ghana will no longer face Morocco in their scheduled international friendly on October 4th after the fixture was called off following the Black Stars’ disappointing start to the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The match was due to take place at the Grand Stade de Tanger, but the Moroccan Football Federation has cancelled the fixture and are set to face Mali instead.

No official reason has been given for the cancellation, but sources close to the Ghana Football Association say they reached out to Morocco to call off the game due to administrative issues and player fitness issues.

November 12th, 2026: Ghana 2-0 Somalia

2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – Group C

Venue: Essipong Sports Stadium, Takoradi, Ghana

Ghana returned to winning ways in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a 2-0 victory over Somalia at the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi on Thursday.

Goals from Jonas Adjetey and Felix Afena-Gyan secured all three points for the Black Stars, giving interim head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren his first victory in charge of the senior national team.

Ghana went into the encounter on Thursday under pressure after losing their opening two Group C matches against Ivory Coast and The Gambia, leaving them needing a positive result to revive their qualification hopes.

November 16th, 2026: Somalia 0-1 Ghana

2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier – Group C

Venue: Essipong Sports Stadium, Takoradi, Ghana

Ghana kept their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alive after securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Monday.

Captain Jordan Ayew scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 36th minute to give the Black Stars a second consecutive victory over the Ocean Stars and complete a double in the November international window.

Ayew made no mistake this time after missing a penalty in Thursday’s first meeting, sending Somalia goalkeeper Ibrahim Hussein the wrong way to put Ghana ahead.

Ghana’s 2027 AFCON qualifying group

Ghana are in Group C:

Group C standings Flashscore

The 2027 AFCON finals will be hosted jointly by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The qualifiers are being played across three international windows. Matchdays 1 and 2 took place between September 21st and October 6th, followed by Matchdays 3 and 4 in November and the final two matchdays in March 2027.

March 2027

Ghana vs Ivory Coast

The Gambia vs Ghana

The Black Stars must finish among the top two qualifying positions in Group C to secure a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

As the matches are played, this page will be updated with the latest Ghana results, scores, goal scorers and match details.