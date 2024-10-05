Advertisement
  Nigeria omit injured Victor Osimhen from Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers squad

Nigeria omit injured Victor Osimhen from Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers squad

Nigeria omit injured Osimhen from Africa Cup qualifiers squad
Nigeria on Saturday left injured Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen (25), on loan from Napoli, out of their squad for two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Libya.

Injured South Africa-based defender Olisa Ndah was also left out of the squad selected by caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen.

The Super Eagles face Libya in the southern Nigerian town on Friday, October 11th, before the teams meet again four days later in North Africa.

Nigeria top Group D with four points from two matches, while Libya are bottom with a point.

