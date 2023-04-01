AFCON 2023: Salah's fitness for the remainder of tournament unclear with statement expected

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Salah's fitness for the remainder of AFCON unclear with statement expected
Salah's fitness for the remainder of AFCON unclear with statement expected
Salah may be heading back to Liverpool early
Salah may be heading back to Liverpool early
Reuters
Egypt's Mohamed Salah (31) said a statement on his injury at the Africa Cup of Nations will be made by his country and Premier League club Liverpool, leaving up in the air whether he will be able to compete further at the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

The Liverpool forward and Egypt captain limped out of his country's last match on Thursday and has already been ruled out of their last Group B game against the Cape Verde Islands in Abidjan on Monday.

But he did not give clarity on the prospect of his continued participation if Egypt advance to the knockout stage, which starts at the weekend.

“There will be a joint statement between the national team and Liverpool regarding the injury today or tomorrow at the latest,” Salah told Sunday's press conference.

It suggests there might be a return to Liverpool in the next days for Salah to continue treatment on the injury.

"My injury is still there but the most important thing now is to speak about the game,” he told reporters.

“Our primary goal is to secure qualification for the next round, with skilled players, a good coach and a clear vision.

"We're fully committed to giving our best in the tournament and we just need to fight and see what will happen," he added of the game with Cape Verde, who despite being the smallest country at the finals have already secured top place in the group.

Salah also spoke about the fact he has yet to win a trophy with Egypt, having twice been a runner-up at the Cup of Nations.

"I have won everything possible but not this one yet. It will happen somehow, that is what I believe, and whatever I believe I achieve, so sooner or later it will happen," he added.

“Everybody knows what it means to any player to win an Africa Cup. We were unlucky at the last one and also in Gabon. The players are very motivated to win the tournament. We all want to win it."

Salah, who has 96 caps, was in the side that lost to Cameroon in the 2017 decider in Gabon and again at the last edition in Cameroon two years ago, where Senegal edged them on post-match penalties.

Share on Facebook

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsSalah MohamedLiverpoolAfrican football
Related Articles
Egypt star Mohamed Salah to miss two AFCON matches due to hamstring strain
Egypt show they still have a sting without Mohamed Salah in draw with Ghana
Mohamed Salah's injury must be significant if he needed to go off, says Jurgen Klopp
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Barcelona in action as Nunez and Jota put Liverpool in control
Updated
Real Madrid mount second-half comeback to clinch five-goal thriller against Almeria
Wasteful Bayern Munich stunned by Werder Bremen as title hopes take a blow
Silas silences Morocco as D.R. Congo grab late equaliser to keep hopes alive
Underwhelming Ghana can’t afford to keep on letting Mohammed Kudus down
'We depend on ourselves' to stay alive at Asian Cup, says coach of goal-shy China
'This is best Nigeria team I've played in,' says Super Eagles captain Troost-Ekong
Japan shock and South Korea wobble blow Asian Cup wide open as second round looms
Tajikistan ready for 'most important game in our history,' says coach Segrt
Most Read
O'Sullivan breezes past Ding to set up World Grand Prix final with Trump
Senegal coach Cisse discharged from hospital as injured Sima is sent home
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United keen on Brobbey, Atleti moving for Moise Kean
Football Tracker: Barcelona in action as Nunez and Jota put Liverpool in control

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings