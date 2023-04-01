AFCON 2023: Salah's fitness for the remainder of tournament unclear with statement expected

Egypt's Mohamed Salah (31) said a statement on his injury at the Africa Cup of Nations will be made by his country and Premier League club Liverpool, leaving up in the air whether he will be able to compete further at the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

The Liverpool forward and Egypt captain limped out of his country's last match on Thursday and has already been ruled out of their last Group B game against the Cape Verde Islands in Abidjan on Monday.

But he did not give clarity on the prospect of his continued participation if Egypt advance to the knockout stage, which starts at the weekend.

“There will be a joint statement between the national team and Liverpool regarding the injury today or tomorrow at the latest,” Salah told Sunday's press conference.

It suggests there might be a return to Liverpool in the next days for Salah to continue treatment on the injury.

"My injury is still there but the most important thing now is to speak about the game,” he told reporters.

“Our primary goal is to secure qualification for the next round, with skilled players, a good coach and a clear vision.

"We're fully committed to giving our best in the tournament and we just need to fight and see what will happen," he added of the game with Cape Verde, who despite being the smallest country at the finals have already secured top place in the group.

Salah also spoke about the fact he has yet to win a trophy with Egypt, having twice been a runner-up at the Cup of Nations.

"I have won everything possible but not this one yet. It will happen somehow, that is what I believe, and whatever I believe I achieve, so sooner or later it will happen," he added.

“Everybody knows what it means to any player to win an Africa Cup. We were unlucky at the last one and also in Gabon. The players are very motivated to win the tournament. We all want to win it."

Salah, who has 96 caps, was in the side that lost to Cameroon in the 2017 decider in Gabon and again at the last edition in Cameroon two years ago, where Senegal edged them on post-match penalties.

