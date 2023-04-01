AFCON 2023: Uninspiring D.R. Congo progress to second round after draw with Tanzania

Uninspiring D.R. Congo progress to second round after draw with Tanzania
Tanzania and D.R. Congo could not be separated
Tanzania and D.R. Congo could not be separated
AFP
The Democratic Republic of Congo secured qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last 16 following a goalless draw with the now-eliminated Tanzania, who are still waiting for their first-ever win at the tournament after nine matches.

This clash pitted two sides yet to taste victory in AFCON after their opening two group games, leading to an understandably tentative start.

Gael Kakuta tested the water early on for D.R. Congo with a free-kick which sailed straight into Aishi Manula, while Lionel Mpasi Nzau made a comfortable save to keep out Feisal Salum’s effort down the other end. Tanzania began to make their presence felt in a bid to upset the odds, as Ally Samatta shot wide following some promising build-up play.

Brentford man Yoane Wissa looked to add a touch of Premier League class to the proceedings, as he embarked on a mazy run through the Tanzania defence, but was easily denied by Manula. The Tafia Stars shot-stopper then had to be alert to thwart Fiston Mayele, after the Pyramids forward latched onto a perfectly weighted through ball.

The biggest cheer inside the stands was a result of events elsewhere though, after Hakim Ziyech put Morocco in front against Zambia, giving D.R. Congo a one-point breathing space in second place heading into half time.

Key match stats
Flashscore

The cagey nature of this contest had suited the Taifa Stars better, but Hemed Suleiman’s side had yet to register a shot on target heading into the second half. Their attacking woes were best summed up when Simon Msuva found himself in a promising position deep inside the D.R. Congo box, but his subsequent shot left Mpasi Nzau completely untroubled.

Wissa almost scored that elusive winner with a sublime looping effort that was superbly parried over the bar by Manula.

A point was enough for Sebastien Desabre’s men to get the job done and progress with three draws from their three group stage fixtures.

Final Group F standings
Flashscore

Egypt are their opponents in the last 16, and on the evidence of tonight’s match, any DR Congo hopes of lifting the trophy come February 11th appear fanciful at best. Meanwhile, the quest for a Tanzania win at AFCON continues, as the Tafia Stars finish bottom of Group F.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Yoane Wissa (D.R. Congo)

See all the match stats here.

Share this report on Facebook.

Mentions
FootballAfrican footballAfrica Cup of NationsD.R. CongoTanzania
