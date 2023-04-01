Bayer Leverkusen continue title charge with stunning Leipzig fightback

After coming from behind twice, Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen snatched all three points with a dramatic 92nd minute winner to see off RB Leipzig, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season and moving seven points clear of defending champions Bayern Munich in the process.

As two of Germany’s premier sides went head-to-head, it was rather fitting that the opener came through a moment of sheer brilliance.

Xavi Simons produced a fine piece of skill, taking a touch to steady himself from a cross before spinning and dispatching an exceptional half-volley into the bottom corner to stun the league leaders.

Dreamland nearly ascended to delirium for Leipzig moments later, as Benjamin Sesko’s sliding effort drifted narrowly wide of the far post.

The visitors eventually started to grow into the game, and they appeared to be the most dangerous side in the final stages of the first half. Patrik Schick had the best opening and almost pounced on a mistake before the half-time whistle, but his attempted shot was blocked by Mohamed Simakan.

Xabi Alonso’s side continued that momentum into the second period, and they were rewarded with an equaliser within two minutes of the restart.

A driven cross from the ever-dangerous Alejandro Grimaldo wasn’t dealt with, and it travelled all the way through to the back post for substitute Nathan Tella to tap in.

Match stats Bayer Leverkusen - RB Leipzig StatsPerform

The turnaround was almost complete minutes later when Florian Wirtz forced a fingertip save from Janis Blaswich, and the hosts pounced from the resultant corner with a rapid counterattack, which ended with Lois Openda’s first-time finish to put Leipzig back in front.

Die Werkself refused to lie down, however, and they were soon back level when Jonathan Tah rose highest at the back post from Jonas Hofmann’s corner to power a header home.

With the game meandering towards a draw, another Leverkusen set-piece proved to be the undoing of Leipzig as the visitors took the lead for the first time in second-half stoppage time.

Grimaldo's corner was nodded in at the back post by Piero Hincapie, as Die Werkself completed a quite sensational turnaround.

Alonso's men strengthen their grip on top spot in the Bundesliga while putting 15 points between themselves and Leipzig.

Bayer Leverkusen are flying Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

