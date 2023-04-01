Bayer Leverkusen reveal Victor Boniface faces months out after undergoing surgery

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayer Leverkusen reveal Victor Boniface faces months out after undergoing surgery
Bayer Leverkusen reveal Victor Boniface faces months out after undergoing surgery
Leverkusen will have to cope without their top goalscorer
Leverkusen will have to cope without their top goalscorer
Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface (23) will be out of action for at least three months after undergoing surgery on an adductor muscle injury he picked up while preparing with Nigeria for the Africa Cup of Nations, the Bundesliga leaders said on Tuesday.

Boniface, who joined Leverkusen this season, was sidelined for his country's final warm-up friendly against Guinea on Monday after being injured.

"Victor Boniface... cannot take part in the Africa Cup (January 13th-February 11th) and is also not available for the club," Leverkusen said.

"Boniface suffered a muscle tendon injury in the right adductor area at the training camp in Dubai. This is the result of today's scan in Cologne. He will undergo surgery in the coming days. The ... striker is expected to return to the squad at the beginning of April."

Boniface, who made his international debut in October and has since earned four more caps, has been sensational in his first Bundesliga season, having scored 10 goals and set up another seven with Leverkusen sitting at the top of the table.

The league resumes on Friday after the winter break.

Mentions
FootballBoniface VictorBayer LeverkusenBundesliga
Related Articles
Nigeria's injured striker Boniface set to miss Africa Cup of Nations, Moffi called up
Updated
Nigeria recall skipper Ahmed Musa for African Cup of Nations finals
Record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen dominate Bochum as Schick nets first-half hat-trick
Show more
Football
Tottenham complete loan signing of Timo Werner from Leipzig until end of season
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham announce Werner signing, Ajax keen on Henderson
Updated
My world will not be the same without Franz Beckenbauer, says Jurgen Klopp
EXCLUSIVE: Ghana's Majeed Ashimeru watched AFCON 2008 as a kid - now he's living the dream
OPINION: Beckenbauer meant as much to football as Pele and Maradona did
Everton win appeal to overturn Dominic Calvert-Lewin red card against Crystal Palace
Carlo Ancelotti unhappy to face rivals Atletico in trio of Madrid derbies
Erik Ten Hag won't rule out more loan signings for struggling Man Utd
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold out for three weeks with knee injury
Most Read
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash
O’Sullivan survives Ding fightback and 147 to reach Masters quarter-final
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham announce Werner signing, Ajax keen on Henderson
Wasteful Manchester United beat Wigan to reach FA Cup fourth round

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings