Bayern come back to beat Gladbach and keep pressure on Bayer in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich came from behind to keep the pressure on Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, defeating Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 at the Allianz Arena as Thomas Tuchel extended his personal winning streak over Gladbach to five matches.

Gladbach gave today’s hosts a helping hand in their pursuit of a 12th successive Meisterschale by holding Leverkusen to a draw last weekend. However, heading into this with just one win in six (W1, D2, L3), and a single away league victory all season, the odds were firmly against Die Fohlen.

Leroy Sane hadn’t scored in 98 days, and that rustiness in front of goal perhaps contributed to an early miss when the German international took Thomas Muller’s pass in his stride before dinking an effort just wide of the far post.

Bayern were predictably dominant during the first half, coming close through Harry Kane’s fierce free-kick, yet it was Gladbach who snatched the lead against the run of play.

Nico Elvedi capitalised on a loose pass from Manuel Neuer, stealing possession in midfield before charging forward to play a neat one-two with Jordan Pefok and slotting a first-time finish into the bottom corner.

However, having netted his first goal for his hometown club last week, Aleksandar Pavlovic was on hand to restore parity on the stroke of half time, clinically firing past Moritz Nicolas.

Kicking off the second half on level terms, Bayern had history on their side thanks to a commanding head-to-head record heading into this match (W52, D31, L28). The fleet-footed Jamal Musiala had caused Gladbach problems in the first half and he hit the side-netting shortly after the restart as the defending champions signalled their intent.

Die Fohlen’s second-half resolve was eventually broken with 20 minutes to go when an unconvincing Nicolas punch allowed Harry Kane to tuck in his 24th league goal of the season - a record high for a Bundesliga newcomer.

Matthijs de Ligt’s thumping header gave the hosts breathing room late on as Bayern saw out just their second success from their last seven competitive fixtures against Gladbach (D2, L3).

Next up for the reigning champions, is a mouthwatering match-up against surprise title rivals Leverkusen at the BayArena. Meanwhile, the visitors remain in midtable with their winless record on the road now standing at seven games, six of which have seen them concede at least two goals.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

See all the match stats here.