Bayern Munich forced to repay 245,000 euros for breaking minimum wage rules

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayern Munich forced to repay 245,000 euros for breaking minimum wage rules
Bayern Munich forced to repay 245,000 euros for breaking minimum wage rules
Bayern have underpaid some of their staff
Bayern have underpaid some of their staff
Profimedia
Bayern Munich have been forced to repay over 200,000 euros (£209,500) for failing to meet minimum wage requirements over a five-year period, Bavarian customs authorities announced on Thursday.

The club must also pay approximately 45,000 euros ($48,700) in unpaid social security contributions.

The investigation found Bayern underpaid employees from 2016 to 2021.

The Munich customs office issued a statement on Thursday saying Bayern had employed workers, mostly in the club's youth training centre, on limited hours contracts, but "the actual level of employment was far higher."

"The club did not pay the minimum wage at the youth training centre it operates" the office said in a statement.

In a press release on Thursday, Bayern apologised for the incident, saying "It was never FC Bayern Munich's intention to withhold employees from their legitimate wages."

Bayern said it has cooperated fully with the investigation and has taken steps to ensure similar incidents cannot happen again.

"The club has cooperated with the process and the procedure is now closed," Munich customs spokesman Thomas Meister told German news service SID, an AFP subsidiary.

With annual turnover in excess of 650 million euros ($700 million), Bayern is the largest sports club in Germany and the third highest-earning football club in the world, after Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Bayern Munich's men's team won their 11th straight Bundesliga title in 2022-23, alongside their female counterparts, who have won two of the past three Frauen Bundesliga titles.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayern MunichBarcelonaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Transfer analysis: What will Jude Bellingham bring to Real Madrid?
Eintracht Frankfurt appoint Toppmoeller as new head coach
Bayern sign Austrian midfielder Laimer on free transfer
Show more
Football
Real Madrid's history, not money, motivation for move, says Jude Bellingham
Brazil forward Vinicius Jr to lead new anti-racism committee, says Gianni Infantino
Updated
Manchester City face Kompany's Burnley, Chelsea meet Liverpool in Premier League openers
Croatia showed the Dutch where they need to improve, says coach Koeman after loss
Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas looking to invest in Leeds United
Zlatko Dalic lauds evergreen Luka Modric as Croatia reach Nations League final
Croatia score twice in extra time to beat the Netherlands and reach Nations League decider
Crowded schedule may be behind injury trend in women's football, says US great Lloyd
Egypt qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals, Gambia and Guinea Bissau on the brink
Real Madrid's Brazilian star Rodrygo 'excited' by possible Kylian Mbappe transfer
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham reject Arsenal bid for Rice, Newcastle want Barella
Nations League finals a considerable achievement for Croatia, says coach Dalic
Trio of club cup final appearances a boost for Italy, says Roberto Mancini
I did not ask to be sold to Real Madrid, says Mbappe after confirming PSG exit