Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala picks up thigh injury in training

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala picks up thigh injury in training
Musiala (C) runs with the ball against Bremen
Musiala (C) runs with the ball against Bremen
AFP
Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala (20) has torn a thigh muscle in training and "needs to take a break for the time being", the club announced on Wednesday.

Bayern staff diagnosed Musiala with a torn "muscle fibre in his left thigh" after he finished training on Wednesday.

German media report Musiala could miss several weeks, including Bayern's next games against Augsburg and Borussia Moenchengladbach, as well as Germany's September friendlies against Japan and France.

Musiala has established himself as a member of the starting lineup with Bayern and Germany in recent seasons.

The attacking midfielder scored 12 goals and assisted 13 more in 33 league appearances in 2022-23, a combined figure higher than any other Bayern player.

Musiala spent much of his childhood in England and was eligible to play for the Three Lions, but chose to represent Germany.

One of the breakout stars of the Qatar World Cup, Musiala has played 23 times for his country, scoring once.

Bayern, who have won the last 11 Bundesliga titles in a row, opened the season with a 4-0 win away at Werder Bremen, with England captain Harry Kane scoring once on his league debut.

In the statement, Bayern also said France defender Benjamin Pavard missed training "on Wednesday due to illness."

Pavard has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with Italy's Inter Milan among the favourites to secure his signature.

