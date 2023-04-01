Bayern still favourites despite Gladbach's unbeaten streak

Bayern have started the league season well
Bayern have started the league season well
Reuters
Bayern Munich's dreadful recent record against Borussia Monchengladbach won't be on their minds when the sides meet on Saturday, with the champions clear favourites to win, said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel (50).

The Bavarians have failed to beat the Foals in their last five matches across all competitions, with Gladbach winning three and drawing two.

Since the 2011/12 season, no other team has won more matches against Bayern in the league, with Gladbach boasting 10 victories, with nine defeats and five draws.

"Because we do not believe in streaks if they go against us," Tuchel said jokingly on Friday when asked why Bayern would snap their opponents' run.

"It can happen in football that sometimes the style and the atmosphere just don't suit you and you end up struggling against a team.

"But we are still the favourites going into the game and are going there to win," he told a press conference.

Bayern have won their two Bundesliga matches this season, scoring seven goals in the process, with record signing Harry Kane having hit the ground running following his 100 million euro move from Tottenham Hotspur two weeks ago.

The England captain has already netted three times and delivered one assist in their wins over Werder Bremen and Augsburg.

Gladbach have managed only one point in their opening two games and have conceded seven goals.

"Against Gladbach, we have to pick up where we left off against Werder Bremen and the second half against Augsburg," Tuchel said.

"We have to do our thing and not think about streaks. Tomorrow is a new game and a new start. We know what to expect."

"What helps is to look around in the changing room and feel that your teammates are there for you. We go into this together," he said.

This weekend's fixtures in the Bundesliga
Flashscore

Follow Bayern's trip to Gladbach on Flashscore.

