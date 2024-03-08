Football Tracker: Arsenal host Brentford in Premier League after Bayern hit Mainz for eight

It's that time of the week again! The Football Tracker is the place to be on what should be an exciting Saturday around Europe as we approach the business end of the season.

Saturday, March 9th

17:28 CET - Bayern Munich have thrashed Mainz 8-1 in the Bundesliga (with Harry Kane notching a hat-trick) to remain within seven points of leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

You can read the report here.

There were also wins for RB Leipzig and Augsburg, while Borussia Monchengladbach and Koln played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

17:17 CET - Atletico Madrid surprisingly trail Cadiz at the halfway stage of their match in LaLiga with Juanmi (30) scoring the goal.

Keep track of the second half here.

17:13 CET - Runaway Serie A leaders Inter travel to fourth-placed Bologna tonight in a mouthwatering clash that kicks off at 18:00 CET.

Here are the team lineups:

Team lineups Flashscore

16:56 CET - Here are the half-time scores in this afternoon's Premier League matches, with Crystal Palace and Sheffield United ahead against Luton and Bournemouth respectively, while Wolves and Fulham remain level.

16:50 CET - A couple of significant results to bring you from Serie A, as Cagliari and Sassuolo have registered vital wins over relegation rivals over Salernitana and Frosinone.

16:20 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in this afternoon's matches in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich leading Mainz 3-1 thanks to a brace from Harry Kane and RB Leipzig ahead against Darmstadt.

Scores in current Bundesliga round Flashscore

16:10 CET - Meanwhile in France, the first game of the day sees Lyon travel to Lorient in an important match near the bottom of the table.

You can follow that one from 17:00 CET here.

15:58 CET - It's all over between Valencia and Getafe in LaLiga, and the hosts have secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory to move within two points of the European spots.

Match stats StatsPerform

15:50 CET - Atletico Madrid travel to 18th-placed Cadiz at 16:15 CET, as Diego Simeone's men look to consolidate their place inside LaLiga's top four.

Here are the lineups for that one:

Team lineups Flashscore

15:27 CET - It wasn't an impressive performance by any means, but Manchester United have beaten Everton 2-0, courtesy of two penalties from Bruno Fernandes (29) and Marcus Rashford (26). Everton created loads of chances, but as has been the story of their season, they were unable to find the back of the net.

Match stats Statsperform

15:04 CET - There are just three games in the Premier League this afternoon with Wolves, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace all in action.

Follow those matches live.

Premier League table Flashscore

14:42 CET - Bayern Munich take on Mainz at 15:30 CET, as the German champions continue their quest to somehow reel in runway leaders Bayern Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga.

Follow all the afternoon games in the Bundesliga here.

Team line-ups Flashscore

14:22 CET - The half-time whistle has sounded at Old Trafford, and it's the hosts who lead 2-0 thanks to penalties from Bruno Fernandes (29) and Marcus Rashford (26).

Match stats Flashscore

14:10 CET - There are two vitally important matches in Serie A kicking off at 15:00 CET, with four of the bottom five in action. Cagliari host 20th-placed Salernitana while Frosinone travel to Sassuolo.

Bottom of Serie A Flashscore

13:50 CET - Bruno Fernandes (29) has given Manchester United the lead from the penalty spot after a clumsy challenge from James Tarkowski on Alejandro Garnacho. Can Everton find a route back into the contest?

13:35 CET - Play is underway at Old Trafford in the Premier League's early kick-off between Manchester United and Everton.

Keep track of the first half here.

13:05 CET - Over in Spain, Valencia take on Getafe in LaLiga's first match of the afternoon. Both teams will be desperate for the three points, as they look to close the gap on the European spots.

You can follow that match from 14:00 CET here.

Valencia and Getafe's position in the table Flashscore

12:35 CET - We are less than an hour away from our first match of the day, as Manchester United host struggling Everton in a crucial Premier League clash at both ends of the table.

Here are the team lineups:

Man United vs Everton lineups Flashscore

11:10 CET - Aaron Ramsdale (25) will get a rare chance in goal for Arsenal this evening with David Raya (28) ineligible to play against his parent club Brentford, and Mikel Arteta believes that his No.2 goalkeeper should be in England's European Championship squad this summer.

Read about that here.

09:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to our Football Tracker for another blockbuster day of action around Europe!

Several of the world's best teams are involved today, as Arsenal host Brentford in the Premier League at 18:30 CET, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich come up against Mainz (15:30 CET), and Serie A leaders Inter travel to European-chasing Bologna (18:00 CET).

Friday, March 8th

22:57 CET - Over in Ligue 1, Montpellier have shocked fifth-place Nice, clinching an utterly crucial 2-1 win which sees them climb out of the relegation zone and into 12th. Meanwhile, Nice miss out on a place in the top three.

Ligue 1 table Flashscore

22:56 CET - Ilkay Gundogan (33) may have missed a first-half penalty, but that didn't stop Barcelona from claiming a 1-0 win over Mallorca, courtesy of an absolute beauty from teenager Lamine Yamal (16). The victory sees them move just five points behind Real Madrid.

Match stats Statsperform

22:43 CET - Napoli's struggles in the league continue after being held to a 1-1 draw by Torino. The dropped points mean they remain outside of the European places, with teams around them having a game in hand.

Match stats Statsperform

22:33 CET - Stuttgart have secured a relatively comfortable 2-0 win over Union Berlin, with Serhou Guirassy (27) bagging his 21st Bundesliga goal of the season. They move just one point behind Bayern Munich in second.

Guirassy stats Statsperform, Profimedia

20:26 CET - Barcelona and Mallorca are set to take centre stage in 35 minutes, with Xavi's men attempting to keep some pressure on Real Madrid at the top of the table. Marc Guiu (18) makes his first LaLiga start for Barcelona, with Robert Lewandowski (35) and Vitor Roque (19) on the bench. Pau Cubarsi (17) also plays in defence.

Follow the match live here and see the line-ups below.

Barcelona vs Mallorca line-ups Flashscore

19:50 CET - Heading over to Italy, Francesco Calzona's Napoli side are looking to go level on points with sixth-placed Atalanta when they host mid-table Torino at 20:45 CET.

Here are the lineups for that one:

Napoli vs Torino lineups Flashscore

19:30 CET - Up first, is Stuttgart vs Union Berlin. The match kicks off in a little under an hour with Stuttgart searching for another three points in what has been a really good season for them.

Follow the match live at Flashscore.

18:45 CET - Welcome back to yet another Football Tracker, and this evening, we have several interesting games to get you in the mood for the weekend.

In LaLiga, Barcelona will be looking to close the gap on leaders Real Madrid when they head to Mallorca. Over in Serie A, reigning champions Napoli take on Torino as they aim to make it three league wins in a row.

European chasing Nice go head-to-head with relegation-threatened Montpellier in a vital match in Ligue 1, while high-flying Stuttgart can go within one point of Bayern Munich in second with a win over Union Berlin.