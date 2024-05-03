Football Tracker: Arsenal in front against Bournemouth, Ipswich nearing Prem return

The season is drawing ever closer to its climax, with league titles to be won, European competition to qualify for and relegation battles to survive all across Europe. The Football Tracker is back for another weekend to keep you updated with everything everywhere all at once.

Saturday, May 4th

14:41 CET - In around 50 minutes time, the afternoon fixtures in the Bundesliga get underway, with Bayern Munich, Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund all in action.

Follow all the matches here.

Bundesliga fixtures Flashscore

14:23 CET - We've reached the halfway stage at the Emirates Stadium, and it's Arsenal who deservedly lead Bournemouth thanks to a penalty from Bukayo Saka - his 20th goal of the season.

First half stats Flashscore

13:30 CET - Real Sociedad will be looking to consolidate their place in the LaLiga top-six when they host mid-table Las Palmas this aftenoon. You can follow that one from 14:00 CET here.

12:48 CET - It's the final day of the Championship season with all 24 teams in action at 13:30 CET. Ipswich need just a point in their match against Huddersfield to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League, while there are also thrilling battles for the play-off spots and at the bottom of the table to avoid relegation.

Keep track of all the action here.

Championship table Flashscore

12:36 CET - Our first match of the day comes in the Premier League, with league leaders Arsenal hosting Bournemouth. A win would see Mikel Arteta's men move four points clear of Manchester City at the summit, albeit having played two more games.

Follow the match from 13:30 CET here.

Team lineups Flashscore

10:00 CET - Good morning and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be a thrilling day of action across Europe!

Premier League title challengers Arsenal and Manchester City take on Bournemouth and Wolves respectively, while Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the other sides involved.

Friday, May 3rd

23:03 CET - Luton missed a huge chance to climb out of the relegation zone, drawing 1-1 with Everton at home in the Premier League.

Premier League table Flashscore

22:57 CET - 9-man Athletic Club have closed the gap on Atletico Madrid in fourth with a 2-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga.

LaLiga table Flashscore

22:38 CET - Torino and Bologna played out a drab 0-0 draw in Serie A, with the latter aiming to close in on a place in Europe for the first time in 22 years.

22:24 CET - A late Andrej Kramaric (32) goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for Hoffenheim against 10-man Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Bundesliga table Flashscore

20:10 CET - Luton vs Everton, Lens vs Lorient and Getafe vs Athletic Club all kick off in around 50 minutes, with plenty to play for at both ends of the table in England France and Spain.

20:03 CET - Over in Italy, high-flying Bologna travel to Torino looking to consolidate their place in the Serie A top-five and secure Champions League football for next season.

You can follow that match from 20:45 CET here.

Team lineups Flashscore

19:34 CET - There is far less pressure on fourth-place Leipzig in their quest to qualify for the Champions League, as fifth in the Bundesliga will now be enough for that. However, Hoffenheim will have their eyes firmly on a Conference League spot, as they sit just one point off Freiburg in seventh.

Follow the match here at 20:30 CET.

18:10 CET - Normally, Fridays are calm and collected ahead of the start of a footballing weekend. However, today is not the case, with SIX games across England, France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

In an hour, Toulouse face Montpellier, before Hoffenheim take on Leipzig at 20:30 CET. 15 minutes after that, Torino play Bologna, while three games all kick off at 21:00 CET.

Luton and Everton go head-to-head in the Premier League, Lens battle it out with Lorient, and high-flying Athletic Bilbao head to Getafe.

Get yourselves strapped in!