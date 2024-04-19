Football Tracker: Girona close in on Champions League football after thrashing Cadiz

Ivan Martin celebrates scoring his team's second goal, as he holds up the shirt of injured teammate Borja Garcia

The FA Cup takes centre stage this weekend with both Manchester clubs looking to get back into the final for a second consecutive year. Follow those huge semi-finals with Flashscore's Football Tracker as well as all the action from across Europe's biggest leagues and beyond including a huge El Clasico in LaLiga.

Saturday, 20th April

22:55 CET - Meanwhile in Laliga Girona have easily beaten Cadiz to secure European football for the first time in their history and close in on a remarkable top-four finish and Champions League football next season.

22:50 CET - Lens have held on to a big win in their search for European football and it was a third-minute penalty that won them the game against bottom-of-the-league Clermont.

22:40 CET - Over in Serie A Verona have won a big 'six-pointer' against Udinese in the relegation battle after a 1-0 win.

22:30 CET - Arsenal might not be playing their best football but that second half was far more like it and they deserved their 2-0 win over Wolves in the end.

21:30 CET - It has not been vintage football from Mikel Arteta's side and the goal was not a great one but Leandro Trossard has given them a vital 1-0 lead at the break.

20:50 CET - The first-leg of the Women's Champions League semi-final between Lyon and PSG was a thriller! Hosts Lyon came out on top 3-2 against their French rivals making it all to play for in the second leg in Paris.

20:45 CET - Next up in LaLiga, Champions League-chasing Girona host Cadiz. That one begins in 15 minutes.

20:22 CET - Champions League semi-finalists Bayern Munich made light work of Union Berlin in the Bundesliga as a Thomas Muller brace helped them to a 5-1 win away from home.

20:15 CET - Manchester City are returning to Wembley in May! A late Bernardo Silva goal won a game which Chelsea will be feeling they should have won after having most of the big chances. But it was City who took their chance like they almost always do and a domestic double is still on for the holders.

20:01 CET - Three points are needed for Arsenal this evening as they look to get their season back on track away to Wolves after a horror week they will very much be looking to put behind them. They have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League and put pressure on Manchester City's game in hand.

19:50 CET - Empoli have stunned the champions Napoli in Serie A, winning 1-0 and denting Napoli's European hopes in the process.

19:08 CET - It is half time at Wembley and there is nothing separating Chelsea and Manchester City. But there have been chances for both sides. City have been unusually open at the back and both Palmer and Jackson have come close to breaking the deadlock but up the other end Foden came so close after a defence-splitting pass from De Bruyne.

18:58 CET - Rennes have moved closer to possible European football next season with a 1-0 victory over Nantes in Ligue 1.

18:15 CET - The Bundesliga title might be gone but Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich will want to secure second place and keep momentum building ahead of a huge Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid on the horizon. Therefore, it is no surprise they have gone strong away to Union Berlin this evening.

18:11 CET - Any concerns for Rayo Vallecano being dragged into a relegation battle were put to bed this afternoon as they beat Osasuna 2-1.

18:02 CET - It's been a superb afternoon for both Brentford and Burnley, who have registered thumping wins over Luton Town and Sheffield United respectively.

Thomas Frank's men move 10 points clear of the relegation zone after their 5-1 victory, while Burnley's 4-1 triumph sees them close to within three points of safety.

17:45 CET - The first of today's two matches in Serie A kicks off in 15 minutes, as top-six chasing Napoli travel to relegation-threatened Empoli. You can keep track of the game here.

17:38 CET - We're fast approaching the first FA Cup semi-final of the weekend between Manchester City and Chelsea. A big piece of pre-match team news is that Erling Haaland (23) misses out for Pep Guardiola's side through injury.

17:28 CET - All four of the Bundesliga's afternoon matches have come to an end, with Wolfsburg securing a crucial three points against relegation rivals Bochum thanks to first-half strike from Jonas Wind (25).

Elsewhere, there were hard-fought victories for Champions League-chasing RB Leipzig as well as Hoffenheim and Darmstadt.

16:51 CET - Thomas Frank's Brentford side are 2-0 up at half-time thanks to a Yoane Wissa (27) brace, while two goals in as many minutes for Burnley have put them in control at Bramall Lane.

16:30 CET - Brentford have taken the lead against Luton Town in a crucial match towards the bottom of the Premier League. Yoane Wissa (27) was the scorer for the visitors - his ninth league goal of the season.

16:20 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in this afternoon's fixtures in the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg both ahead at the break.

16:04 CET - Over in France, the first game of the day sees Nantes travel to Rennes, with the visitors sitting just five points above the drop zone.

15:56 CET - The full-time whistle has blown in Galicia and it's Celta Vigo who have secured a crucial three points in their pursuit of LaLiga survival. The hosts produced a dominant attacking display to run out 4-1 winners over Las Palmas.

15:30 CET - It's all over between Barcelona and Chelsea in the semi-final first leg of the Women's Champions League and it is advantage Chelsea, who have won the tie 1-0 thanks to a 40th-minute strike from Erin Cuthbert, her second of the European campaign.

The pair meet again in a week's time to see who will be heading to Bilbao for the final in late May.

Meanwhile we are underway in all of the 15:30 CET Bundesliga fixtures and Celta Vigo have taken a 3-1 lead over Las Palmas - substitute Anastasios Douvikas with the third, scoring just four minutes after coming off of the bench.

15:04 CET - Just two Premier League games at the traditional 16:00 CET time-slot this Saturday as European commitments in midweek as well as two FA Cup semi-finals overshadow this weekend's fixtures.

That will be of no concern to Luton Town, Brentford, Sheffield United and Burnley, who are all in action in a pair of relegation six-pointers.

For the Hatters, a win will take them out of the drop zone, whilst anything but a victory for the bottom two could spell disaster.

14:46 CET - Saturday afternoon's Bundesliga fixtures are just 40 minutes away with the biggest game pits 14th and 15th against each other. Wolfsburg and Bochum sit just above the relegation spots and know a win in this game could go a long way to helping them stave off the threat of the drop.

14:41 CET - That lead has been wiped out in the blink of an eye by Celta Vigo with two goals in two minutes. The ever-reliable Iago Aspas netted the leveller before Williot Swedberg put the hosts in front against Las Palmas in what could be a huge goal in their fight to avoid the LaLiga trapdoor.

14:30 CET - Las Palmas may have lost each of their last four games, but they are ahead against Celta Vigo thanks to an 11th-minute strike from teenage defender Juanma Herzog.

14:07 CET - Not only do we have plenty of league action today, but we also have the Women's Champions League semi-final first legs. Barcelona face off against Chelsea as Emma Hayes looks to end her tenure in London on the ultimate high.

The two sides have played 38 minutes so far in the first half and are locked at 0-0.

13:40 CET - We're less than five hours away from the first FA Cup semi-final of the weekend between Manchester City and Chelsea, and what a match it promises to be! Here are a couple of previews from yesterday to whet the appetite:

Cole Palmer primed for City reunion

Kyle Walker motivated for run-in

13:05 CET - Our first match of the day comes in LaLiga, with relegation-threatened Celta Vigo hosting mid-table Las Palmas.

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be an exciting day of action across Europe!

The headline clash is between Manchester City and Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals at 18:15 CET, while Arsenal look to move back to the top of the Premier League table against Wolves and Bayern Munich travel to Union Berlin.

Friday, 19th April

22:53 CET - It was a much easier night for Nice in their Ligue 1 clash against Lorient as the hosts put three past their relegation-threatened opponents to keep up their charge for European football next season.

Evann Guessand netted the third of the evening, his first goal since February.

Meanwhile, it was a more frustrating night for Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga as they were held to a 1-1 draw at San Mames by a stubborn Granada side. Both goals came in the first half - Granada's direct from a corner before Gorka Guruzeta equalised.

22:46 CET - Neither side were able to find that elusive third goal meaning Juventus put together a battling second-half display to earn themselves a 2-2 draw at Cagliari.

The result means the 'Old Lady' remain third in Serie A.

22:38 CET - Juventus are level in Cagliari! The away side have brought it back to 2-2 thanks to an own goal from Alberto Dossena - can either side find a late winner?

22:26 CET - They did it the hard way, but Eintracht Frankfurt have come from a goal down to beat Augsburg 3-1 in what could be a pivotal result in the race for sixth and European football.

Hugo Ekitike grabbed the hosts' go-ahead goal 30 minutes from time and Omar Marmoush netted the insurance strike in stoppage time for their first win in five games.

22:11 CET - Juventus have a goal back at Cagliari to halve the deficit just after the hour mark. No prizes for guessing the scorer with Dusan Vlahovic on the scoresheet - his 16th goal in Serie A this season.

Nice have also doubled their lead over Lorient - Jeremie Boga getting their second goal of the evening.

21:50 CET - Frankfurt hit the front! A second goal in a five-minute spell - this time from French forward Hugo Ekitike has seen them turn it around against Augsburg.

At San Mames, it has reached half-time with Athletic Bilbao and Granada tied at one apiece.

21:45 CET - Eintracht Frankfurt are back level against Augsburg 10 minutes into the second half in the battle for sixth spot in the Bundesliga. They have Fares Chaibi to thank for the equaliser - a goal, that on balance, has been coming for the hosts.

Meanwhile, it's half-time on the French Riviera, where Nice lead 1-0 over Lorient.

21:35 CET - A story is brewing in Sardinia. Cagliari are 2-0 up at the break over Juventus for what would be their first win over the 'Old Lady in four years.

Can they hold on in the second half?

21:26 CET - Athletic are back level against Granada. A nice move sees a blocked cross from Nico Williams fall to Gorka Guruzeta on the volley and the forward makes no mistake.

21:20 CET - We have reached the interval in Germany, where Augsburg still lead the hosts Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0. Despite the lead, Augsburg have had to defend resolutely for their advantage - will that change in the second half?

Meanwhile, Cagliari have taken a two-goal lead over Juventus thanks to two penalties, surprisngly converted by two different players.

In Ligue 1, Nice have started brightly against Lorient - Morgan Sanson opening the scoring midway through the first half for the hosts.

21:08 CET - That's not something you see everyday! Granada take a shock lead at San Mames directly from a corner. The in-swinging delivery from Gerard Gumbau takes a tiny deflection off Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams and into the net. A huge goal for the Andalusians in the early going.

20:44 CET - Clinical from Augsburg! They silence the home fans with their first foray forward. After winning the ball on the halfway line in the 12th minute, Ruben Vargas fires in the opening goal of the game against Frankfurt at the near post.

Meanwhile, we have two games kicking off at 21:00 CET. Copa del Rey champions Athletic Bilbao face Granada at San Mames, whilst Nice host Lorient in Ligue 1.

20:36 CET - We are underway in the only Bundesliga game of the evening with Eintracht Frankfurt looking to cement their place in sixth spot as they take on seventh-placed Augsburg. Just three points separate the sides before kick-off. Follow that game now, which is goalless in the opening stages.

Meanwhile Juventus travel to relegation-threatened Cagliari hoping to carry some good form into their Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Lazio next week.

20:23 CET - No late drama in northern Italy as Lazio register back-to-back league wins with a 1-0 victory over Genoa.

19:55 CET - He may be out the door in the summer, but that doesn't mean Luis Alberto is not committed to Lazio's push for European football next season. The forward has given the visitors a 1-0 lead over Genoa in the 67th minute from close range.

19:50 CET - Over in Germany, Frankfurt host Augsburg in a pivotal clash between two sides vying for sixth place in the Bundesliga.

Team lineups Flashscore

19:15 CET - Half-time between Genoa and Lazio with both sides locked at 0-0. The deadlock was nearly broken just before the interval as Genoa's Ghanain forward Caleb Ekuban shot just wide of the mark as his side countered.

Away from the pitch, English football has been in conflict over the Football Association's (FA) plans to scrap replays in the FA Cup from next season - a deal made primarily with the Premier League. It has been widely criticised by football league and non-league clubs, given the amount of money that can be earned from those games.

18:15 CET - Good evening and welcome to another edition of our Football Tracker. It's set to be another huge weekend of football with Inter looking to win the Serie A title in the sweetest of fashions against their eternal rivals AC Milan on Monday night.

Before then though, we have a feast of league and cup football and it all starts tonight very soon with Genoa and Lazio facing off from 18:30 CET.

Later, Juventus, Athletic Bilbao and Nice are all in action in their respective leagues. Make sure to keep tabs on all of those games, as well as other goings on in the world of football with our tracker.