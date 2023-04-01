Football Tracker: Juventus leading Lazio in Serie A, Hojlund makes first United start

Club football is back and back with a bang with a number of heavyweight clashes taking place across the weekend including a Milan derby and battles between Brighton and Manchester United. Keep up with all of the action right here on the Football Tracker.

16th September

15:58 CET - Athletic Bilbao have continued their good start to the LaLiga with a convincing 3-0 win over Cadiz.

15:42 CET - The afternoon matches in the Bundesliga are underway, with Dortmund and Leipzig both leading already.

Meanwhile, team news is in from Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United's clash with Brighton, with Rasmus Hojlund (20) and Sergio Reguilon (26) making their first starts.

Champions Manchester City head to in-form West Ham, while the impressive Spurs host Sheffield United.

15:26 CET - After a really poor first 45 minutes, Liverpool totally turned the game on its head in the second half, putting three goals past Wolves to claim a 3-1 win. The home side will rue all the missed chances in the first half, and should have put the game to bed. But in the end, the half-time substitutions from Jurgen Klopp proved to be the difference.

14:50 CET - One of the games of the game comes from Italy’s Serie A, where the action opens with Juventus hosting Lazio.

Juventus are yet to lose in the league this season and while Lazio can’t say the same about themselves, they did beat champions Napoli before the international break.

14:14 CET - LaLiga is back, with Athletic Bilbao and Cadiz getting the weekend underway in Spain.

13:16 CET - Wolves vs Liverpool is set to begin in just under 15 minutes, and there is some interesting team news from the away side. Jurgen Klopp is handing Jarell Quansah (20), who has been at the club since he was five years old, his debut in the heart of defence.

11:21 CET - Arsenal have a midfield problem that Mikel Arteta needs to sort out quickly if they want to challenge for the title again - read all about it here.

10:43 CET - The action in Europe's major leagues today will begin with a clash between Wolves and Liverpool, which will kick off at 13:30 CET.

Big-money signing Ryan Gravenberch could make his debut for the visitors.

10:24 CET - Neymar made his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Hilal overnight, coming off the bench to feature for the final 26 minutes of his new club's 6-1 demolition of Al Riyadh.

09:40 CET - After falling out with his manager, Jadon Sancho won't be in the Man Utd squad today, and Erik ten Hag has admitted he's not sure whether the winger will ever play for the club again.

"I don't know," he said. "He is not available, so in this moment, he is not important, because he can't contribute."

09:10 CET - Happy Saturday! It's not just any old Saturday either with a number of unmissable matches of football on the agenda, including the Milan derby, Juventus vs Lazio, Manchester United vs Brighton and Barcelona vs Real Betis.

15th September

22:58 CET - In the LaLiga clash of the evening, Rayo Vallecano beat Alaves 2-0.

22:55 CET - Nice have stunned PSG, winning 3-2 at the Parc des Princes!

Terem Moffi and Kylian Mbappe both scored braces but the Southerners came out on top to shock the Ligue 1 champions in their own backyard.

22:25 CET - Just as we thought Bayern had snatched a late winner through Leon Goretzka in their top-of-the-table clash with Bayer Leverkusen, Bayer pulled it back with a very late penalty to make things 2-2. And that's how it finished in Munich.

21:52 CET - With 30 minutes to go, it’s all square in Munich - Bayern 1-1 Bayer.

20:55 CET - Next up we have PSG hosting Nice in the evening’s only Ligue 1 match.

And if you fancy some LaLiga, there’s one match tonight in Spain’s top tier with Rayo Vallecano hosting Alaves.

20:15 CET - Well, Friday night football is finally upon us! And we start the weekend with a blockbuster Bundesliga clash between the only two teams with a perfect record - Bayern Munch and Bayer Leverkusen. Hell yeah!

Can they go deep in this year's Champions League? With their current squad, quite possibly!

17:49 CET - Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Erik ten Hag and Ange Postecoglu have all been speaking to the press ahead of their sides' returns to action - you can read what they all had to say below.

Guardiola returns, but City's Grealish, Stones and Kovacic to miss West Ham clash

Mikel Arteta hails record signing Declan Rice's quick adaptation at Arsenal

Ten Hag dodges Sancho questions, stresses need for standards at United

Tottenham pledge support for embattled striker Richarlison, says Postecoglou

17:42 CET - The international break is behind us and it's time to return to the virtual pitches of the world's best league as Premier League action returns.

15:40 CET - Looking for the underdogs that might spring a surprise this weekend? Well, look no further than our data-based feature Hack the Weekend!

15:35 CET - Club football is back! We've got nothing against the international break, but it does feel good to get back to the usual, especially with the action we've got coming up.

First up are some mouthwatering clashes taking place tonight with Bayern Munich hosting Bayer Leverkusen and PSG hosting Nice.

We will cover all the big results from tonight and over the weekend here plus keep you up to date with the must-see stories.