French teenager Mathys Tel signs new five-year Bayern Munich contract

Mathys Tel has played 59 times and scored 13 goals for Bayern Munich
AFP
Prodigious French teenager Mathys Tel (18) has extended his Bayern Munich contract by two years to 2029, the Bundesliga champions said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tel, who moved to Munich from French club Rennes in the summer of 2022, already had a contract up until 2027, but the extension now takes him up to June 30, 2029.

"This contract extension means a lot to me," said Tel.

"I've already learnt a lot at Bayern, both on and off the pitch. Munich has become a home for me and my family.

"I want to score and set up goals, play with heart and energy for Bayern, and give everything for this club and its fans."

Tel made his Ligue 1 debut for Rennes when he was just 16 before moving to Munich in a 28 million euro deal. He has now played 59 times and scored 13 goals for Bayern, winning the Bundesliga in his first season.

He has also represented France through age-group level up to Under-21 but has yet to get a call-up by Didier Deschamps to the senior squad.

Board member Max Eberl said Bayern were "delighted" that Tel had extended his stay, describing him as an "important foundation for the future of this team".

Sporting director Christoph Freund went even further in his praise of the teenager.

"Every club wants players like Mathys Tel, young, extremely talented, hungry and willing to learn," Freund said.

"The way he already plays at this level at the age of 18 is something special. Mathys plays an important role here. Now we're taking the next steps together and are looking forward to the coming years with him."

