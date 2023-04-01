Hat-trick hero Kane earns Bayern victory in Der Klassiker over rivals Dortmund

Harry Kane made his first appearance in Der Klassiker one to remember with a hat-trick as Bayern Munich demolished Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the Bundesliga, taking their current unbeaten run in the iconic fixture into its 11th match.

The Rekordmeister came to Signal Iduna Park off the back of a humiliating defeat against 3. Liga side Saarbrucken in the DFB-Pokal, but put that result behind them in the best way possible. A mere four minutes into Dayot Upamecano’s return from injury, the centre-back lost Nico Schlotterbeck to head the Bavarians into the lead with his first Bundesliga goal since December 2021.

Their swashbuckling start continued with Kane applying the finishing touch to Leroy Sane’s pass after Leon Goretzka had fronted a blistering move forward in the ninth minute.

Die Schwarzgelben eventually stemmed the flow of goals from Thomas Tuchel’s side, but still struggled to get into their rhythm. Julian Brandt and Marco Reus couldn’t test Manuel Neuer even when they did get shots off before the half-hour mark, with their efforts soaring harmlessly off-target.

Donyell Malen had the best chance to renew hope for the hosts seconds before the break when Brandt’s ball narrowly evaded Reus, although the Dutchman’s attempt fizzed agonisingly wide.

Bayern showed the same intent in the second half that they had done in the first as Kane carved the hosts open with a ball through for Jamal Musiala inside 30 seconds, although Gregor Kobel halted him and Noussair Mazraoui blazed his effort from the ensuing corner over the crossbar.

Visiting keeper Neuer was finally forced into action in the 56th minute when Reus found space in the box and the goalkeeper got a strong hand on the shot to palm it away, while Kobel did well to deny efforts from Sane and Musiala at the other end to keep his side in the contest.

There was nothing the goalkeeper could do when Kingsley Coman found Kane in the box with 18 minutes remaining, and the England striker was typically clinical to finish.

Kane then latched onto Aleksandar Pavlovic’s late ball through and wrapped up his third Bundesliga hat-trick in style as Bayern imperiously continued their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga campaign and remained within two points of table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund’s own unbeaten record in the league this season and a 25-game run without defeat at home came to a disappointing end, as Tuchel's men flexed their muslces on enemy territory.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Dortmund - Bayern player ratings Flashscore

