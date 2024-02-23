I am not the only problem in Bayern's bad run, says outgoing coach Tuchel

I am not the only problem in Bayern's bad run, says outgoing coach Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern at the end of the season
Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern at the end of the season
Reuters
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel (50) said he was not the only one responsible for his team's bad form and hoped the club's decision to part ways with him at the end of the season would liberate him and his players for the remainder of the campaign.

The Bavarians this week decided to cut ties with Tuchel at the end of the current campaign despite his contract running until 2025 following a three-game losing run in all competitions.

Bayern, who won the previous 11 league titles, are in second place in the Bundesliga, eight points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

"It does not matter if I understand the decision of the club or whether I am happy with it," Tuchel told a press conference ahead of Saturday's match against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

"The only thing that matters now is that there is clarity. Clarity brings freedom and it is good for the matches and the training."

"Freedom for the coach on how to act. You don't have to think about the long-term consequences of your choices," he said. "You can be a bit more reckless."

Bayern's recent results
Flashscore

Tuchel had taken over in March 2023 from Julian Nagelsmann with high expectations but he suffered a bumpy start, crashing out of the German Cup and the Champions League before snatching the Bundesliga title from Borussia Dortmund on the final matchday.

This season they have been equally unpredictable, showing only glimpses of the form that saw them dominate German football for more than a decade.

They were eliminated from the German Cup by third-tier club Saarbruecken and also lost their Champions League round of 16 first leg 1-0 at Italy's Lazio last week.

Bayern in the league
Flashscore

"I never felt that we as coaching staff stopped reaching the team," Tuchel said.

"But we have a discrepancy from training to matches and the coach is responsible."

"I don't think I am the only problem but I accept my responsibility. I am not satisfied with the way we play and have been unhappy for quite some time."

"Now we have a new situation but the situation has been solved and communicated but I don't think I am the only problem," he said.

