Leverkusen firmly on course for maiden title amid speculation over Alonso's future

Bayer Leverkusen are eight points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen are eight points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich
Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen will look to maintain their steady course towards a first Bundesliga title with a win at struggling Cologne in the Rhein derby on Sunday amid growing speculation over the future of coach Xabi Alonso (42) at the club.

Alonso's undefeated league leaders are eight points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich, who visit Freiburg on Friday, with 11 matches left this season, and the Spaniard has quickly emerged as a major transfer target for top European clubs.

Liverpool, whose coach Jurgen Klopp will leave at the end of the season and Bayern, whose own coach Thomas Tuchel will do the same, are both seen as potential destinations for Alonso, who featured for both clubs with success as a player.

But for Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes the current speculation surrounding their coach, who has a contract to 2026, is nothing to worry about.

"I remain relaxed and optimistic," he told the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper. "The most important thing is for people in leadership roles to feel well and have the feeling that they are in the right place. Xabi knows what he's got with this club.

"He has said that often and that is how he works every day with the team and the coaching staff," Rolfes added.

Top of the Bundesliga
Flashscore

Leverkusen's unbeaten run this season is across all competitions, including the Europa League, where they meet Azerbaijani side Qarabag in the last 16, and the German Cup in which they face Fortuna Duesseldorf in the last four.

Mocked as "Neverkusen" for their failure to win a trophy in over 30 years, Alonso's team look well placed to break that spell this season.

Last week's 2-1 home win over Mainz 05 meant Leverkusen had gone 33 games without defeat in all competitions to set a record for a Bundesliga team.

Title rivals Bayern, who have won the last 11 league crowns, have not yet given up on their title chances with Tuchel noting there are still many points up for grabs.

They could provisionally cut the lead to five points on Friday with Leverkusen in action two days later.

Bayern, who host Lazio in their Champions League Round of 16 return leg on Tuesday trailing 1-0, are dealing with a string of key injuries and suspensions and Leroy Sane could be added to that list after missing training on Wednesday.

Third-placed VfB Stuttgart, who have 47 points, six behind Bayern, visit VfL Wolfsburg. Borussia Dortmund, who are in fourth place on 41, travel to Union Berlin.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayer Leverkusen
