Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Leverkusen striker Boniface only 'slightly injured' after car accident

Leverkusen striker Boniface only 'slightly injured' after car accident

Leverkusen's Boniface only 'slightly injured' after car accident
Leverkusen's Boniface only 'slightly injured' after car accidentAFP
Bayer Leverkusen and Nigeria striker Victor Boniface (23) on Sunday shared video footage and photos of his smashed car after an accident.

The forward can be seen looking into the camera and then showing what appears to be his arm dripping with blood.

Other images show a black sports car which appears to have been destroyed in an accident. The post has since been deleted.

German tabloid Bild reported Sunday that Boniface is "doing well considering the circumstances and is only slightly injured," citing a source close to the striker.

Boniface wrote on social media on Sunday "god is the greatest" and "god says my time hasn't come."

The forward's club Leverkusen are yet to comment publicly on the news.

The striker joined Leverkusen last season and played a key role as the club broke through for an unbeaten league and cup double - their first ever Bundesliga win - while receiving his debut Nigeria call-up.

This season he has seven goals in 10 games in all competitions. On Saturday, he missed a penalty but headed in the winner in a 2-1 home victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leverkusen are away at French club Brest in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Mentions
FootballVictor BonifaceBayer LeverkusenBundesligaAfrican footballNigeria
Related Articles
Victor Boniface fires Leverkusen to crucial three points against Frankfurt
FlashFocus: Neglected by his nation, Jeremie Frimpong is one of the Bundesliga's best
Bayern Munich bosses pleased with attacking style but top spot in danger
Show more
Football
John Stones grabs controversial late winner as Manchester City beat stubborn Wolves
Impressive Fiorentina hit struggling Lecce for six in dominant Serie A victory
Lyon continue to rise up Ligue 1 after cruising to away victory against Le Havre
Football Tracker: Manchester City edge Wolves at death, Liverpool vs Chelsea to come
Updated
Antonio Conte happy with Napoli reaction after poor first-half showing
Kvaratskhelia fires table-toppers Napoli to victory over Empoli in Serie A
French football league condemns homophobic chants at PSG match
Rice insists title contenders Arsenal must stop the 'silly' red cards
Postecoglou delighted with leadership of Spurs trio in West Ham win
Most Read
Football Tracker: Manchester City edge Wolves at death, Liverpool vs Chelsea to come
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Alcaraz to win Six Kings Slam, Djokovic defeats Nadal
'Don't leave tennis': Djokovic asks Nadal to delay retirement after Saudi showdown
FlashFocus: Spanish midfielder Alex Baena is Villarreal's assist king

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings