Xabi Alonso says Leverkusen ready to become first team to play unbeaten Bundesliga season

Leverkusen became only the third team in Bundesliga history to remain unbeaten in every away match of a season
Leverkusen became only the third team in Bundesliga history to remain unbeaten in every away match of a season
German champions Bayer Leverkusen are ready to become the first team in Bundesliga history to go an entire season unbeaten, coach Xabi Alonso (42) said after Sunday's 5-0 demolition of VfL Bochum.

Treble-chasing Leverkusen cruised past Bochum, who had Felix Passlack sent off in the 15th minute, to stretch their remarkable unbeaten run across all competitions this season to 50 consecutive matches, with one game left in the Bundesliga.

On Thursday Alonso's team surpassed Benfica's long-standing European unbeaten record set from 1963 to 1965 with a 2-2 draw against AS Roma that sent them through to the Europa League final.

Sunday's win over Bochum also meant they became only the third team in Bundesliga history to remain unbeaten in every away match of a season.

Top of Bundesliga table
Top of Bundesliga table

"After that red card it was a completely different game for us," Alonso told a press conference.

"I am very satisfied with the result. It was important for us. Now we have a super goal on Saturday to win the title without any defeat. That has never happened before."

Leverkusen, who face Atalanta in the Europa League showpiece match and take on Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final later in May, entertain Augsburg at home in Saturday's Bundesliga finale where they will also receive their first ever league trophy.

"To receive the title in Leverkusen will be very special," said Alonso. "The players have been focused the entire season so for them it will be very special. I am proud of them."

