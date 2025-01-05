Nigerian hopefuls Enyimba to face CAF Confederation Cup holders Zamalek

Enyimba players before The Nigeria Premier Football League match with Rangers International in June 2024

Enyimba will face two Egyptian clubs, title-holders Zamalek and Al Masry, in the group stage as they bid to become the first Nigerian winners of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Mozambican team Black Bulls complete Group D after the draw was made at the Confederation of African Football offices in Cairo on Monday.

Enyimba have been the most successful Nigerian club in CAF competitions, winning back-to-back Champions League and Super Cup titles between 2003 and 2005.

But the second Super Cup success was the last time a club from African football powerhouses Nigeria have lifted a CAF trophy.

Based in the southeastern city of Aba, Enyimba did not impress when qualifying for the group phase as they twice drew 0-0 with modest Burkina Faso side Etoile Filante before winning on penalties.

Zamalek are the likely group winners, leaving Masry and Enyimba as the probable contenders for second place, and qualification for the quarter-finals.

Simba, the first Tanzanian club to be among the top seeds in a CAF groups draw, were placed in Group A with record three-time title-holders CS Sfaxien from Tunisia.

Algerian outfit CS Constantine, who boast a perfect record in Africa this season after winning all four qualifiers, and Angolan side Bravos Maquis will also face Simba.

South African club Stellenbosch, one of six group-stage debutants, are in Group B with Renaissance Berkane, a Moroccan club who have reached four of the last six finals, winning two.

The team from a rugby union hotbed near Cape Town also play 2009 winners Stade Malien from Mali and Lunda Sul from Angola.

The Confederation Cup is the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.

Draw

Group A: Simba (TAN), CS Sfaxien (TUN), CS Constantine (ALG), Bravos Maquis (ANG)

Group B: Renaissance Berkane (MAR), Stade Malien (MLI), Stellenbosch (RSA), Lunda Sul (ANG)

Group C: USM Alger (ALG), ASEC Mimosas (CIV), Jaraaf (SEN), Orapa Utd (BOT)

Group D: Zamalek (EGY, holders), Al Masry (EGY), Enyimba (NGR), Black Bulls (MOZ)

Matchdays: November 28th, December 8th, December 15th, January 5th 2025, January 12th, January 19th

Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

