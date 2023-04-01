AC Milan reignite Champions League campaign with crucial win over PSG

AC Milan ended their four-game winless run in all competitions by beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 at the San Siro, picking up their first victory of the Champions League group stage.

The Rossoneri had not scored a Champions League goal before tonight, let alone win a game, and PSG’s opener made their task even more daunting.

Former Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar headed in from close range after just nine minutes following Marquinhos’ flick-on from a corner - the Slovakian’s first goal for the club.

However, the hosts picked themselves up and levelled quickly as Rafael Leao opened his Champions League account with a spectacular overhead kick.

Milan had the better of the first half, as both Leao and Olivier Giroud both hit the side netting, while Gianluigi Donnarumma was tested on multiple occasions.

However, PSG were dangerous too, with Ousmane Dembele - who is still yet to score this season - hitting the crossbar from long range.

Stefano Pioli clearly got his players pumped up for this clash, and five minutes into the second period, his team went ahead.

Giroud netted his 24th Champions League goal, and fifth against PSG, with a bullet header as the visitors seemingly switched off.

Substitute Noah Okafor nearly added a third late on, but his effort was well-saved by Donnarumma. PSG’s best chance to equalise fell to substitute Lee Kang-in, but his shot was tipped onto the post by Mike Maignan.

As such, Luis Enrique sees his side’s run of five successive victories in all competitions come to an abrupt end, while their personal hoodoo against Milan means it is just one win in six for them now against tonight’s opponents.

As for the hosts, their win means there are only three points separating all four teams in this exciting Group of Death, with the Italian side in third, ahead of Newcastle but trailing leaders Dortmund and PSG.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)

Porto put the pressure on Barcelona

AC Milan weren't the only team to give their hopes of Champions League progression a huge boost with Porto taking advantage of Barcelona's earlier defeat to also do so.

The Portuguese side beat Antwerp 2-0 courtesy of goals from Evanilson and Pepe to draw level with the Spanish giants at the top of Group H.

Both sides are on nine points, while Shakhtar Donetsk are on six and Antwerp have none, leaving them with no chance of going through.

