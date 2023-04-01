Arsenal score four to stroll past PSV on thrilling Champions League return

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Arsenal score four to stroll past PSV on thrilling Champions League return
Arsenal score four to stroll past PSV on thrilling Champions League return
Martin Odegaard celebrates giving Arsenal a 4-0 lead against PSV
Martin Odegaard celebrates giving Arsenal a 4-0 lead against PSV
AFP
Arsenal marked their return to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with a brilliant 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium, extending the Gunners’ unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches.

Competing in UEFA’s premier club competition for the first time since 2016/17, the Emirates was a cacophony of noise as Arsenal got their long-awaited UCL campaign underway.

The visit of PSV - who beat the Gunners in last season’s UEFA Europa League - promised to be a stern test, but the hosts came flying out the blocks with a breakthrough inside eight minutes.

Bukayo Saka, so often the man for the big occasion, pounced on a spill from Walter Benitez to mark his first UCL appearance with a well-taken opener.

Luuk De Jong vies with Gabriel Magalhaes
AFP

Armed with the early momentum, the hosts continued to dominate proceedings, and their pressure was duly rewarded with a second in the 20th minute.

Saka was the architect this time, teeing up Leandro Trossard on the edge of the box, who fired a sublime first-time strike into the bottom corner to double Arsenal’s lead.

Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 to Arsenal
AFP

The Gunners showed no signs of slowing down before half-time, and after Gabriel Jesus was denied by a flying Benitez save, the Brazilian struck a superb third, converting from Trossard’s delivery to give Mikel Arteta’s side a healthy advantage at the break.

Desperate to gain a foothold in the contest after a punishing first half, PSV emerged after the restart with a renewed focus, although clear-cut chances came at a premium, with David Raya saving comfortably from a speculative Johan Bakayoko effort.

Despite the visitors’ improvement, Arsenal’s lead never looked under threat, as Arteta looked to rest several of his key players with a North London derby against rivals Tottenham on the horizon.

Martin Odegaard celebrates making it 4-0 to Arsenal
AFP

That allowed the likes of Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe to get valuable minutes on the pitch, and it was the former who set up captain Martin Odegaard for Arsenal’s fourth late on as the hosts coasted through the final stages to secure a well-deserved three points on their return to Europe’s leading club competition.

As for the visitors, Peter Bosz’s side will be desperate to bounce back in matchday two against Sevilla after suffering their first defeat in 26 matches.

Match stats
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Group B standings after round one
Flashscore

In the night’s other Group B match, Sevilla and Lens played out a 1-1 draw.

See all the stats and read a match report here.

Mentions
FootballArsenalPSVChampions League
Related Articles
Mikel Arteta calls on Arsenal to make the most of Champions League return
Arsenal's Declan Rice ready for first taste of Champions League football
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Show more
Football
Lautaro spares Inter's blushes as Sociedad silenced in captivating Group D opener
Bayern Munich beat Manchester United in seven-goal Champions League clash
Senior Spanish officials to go in wake of Football World Cup kiss row
Updated
Bellingham saves Real Madrid against Champions League first-timers Union Berlin
Derby Week: Two icons of Israeli sport and two worlds collide in Tel Aviv
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sympathy for under-pressure Erik ten Hag
Galatasaray fans try to disturb Copenhagen players but visit wrong hotel
De Zerbi warns Brighton not to overestimate themselves ahead of European debut
Turkey end cooperation with men's national team coach Kuntz after poor run
Most Read
Galatasaray fans try to disturb Copenhagen players but visit wrong hotel
Bellingham saves Real Madrid against Champions League first-timers Union Berlin
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Goalkeeper Provedal strikes late stunner to earn point for Lazio against Atletico

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings