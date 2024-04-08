Bayern banking on Champions League experience against Arsenal, says Thomas Tuchel

Bayern banking on Champions League experience against Arsenal, says Thomas Tuchel
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel believes his side's extensive experience in the Champions League could give them the edge as they prepare to face Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

Bayern, who have won the European Cup six times, visit the Gunners in their first-leg clash on Tuesday. Arsenal's best showing in the elite competition was reaching the 2006 final.

History favours Bayern, as this marks the fifth Champions League clash in the knockout stages between the two teams, with the Germans prevailing on all four previous occasions.

"We have more experience in the Champions League. It's different in the Champions League compared to the Premier League. We want to use that to our advantage," Tuchel told reporters on Monday.

"It's been at a high level so far in the Champions League. We've achieved our minimum goal."

Tuchel conceded Bayern's overall form this season deserved criticism after some lacklustre displays. They are 16 points adrift of leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and were dumped out of the German Cup by third-tier Saarbruecken.

"We've been rightly criticised after our performances in the cup and the league. We accept that. The consistency in our performances wasn't what we expect from ourselves," he added.

In-form Arsenal

Tuchel said his side faced a team in good form, with Arsenal top of the Premier League on goal difference from Liverpool.

"Arsenal are currently the best team in the Premier League, all statistics prove that. They're in fantastic form," Tuchel said.

"They're also the best team in Europe from set pieces. We're a little behind. We know about their strengths, how we want to hurt them."

Tuchel also noted that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta had changed the north London club.

"There's been a change of culture under Arteta. This is now paying off massively. They're dominating the toughest league in the world," he said.

"They're at a very high tactical level, are very stable against the ball.

"But we'll also try to be strong. The style in the Champions League is different from the Premier League. But huge credit to Arteta and the club."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueArsenalBayern Munich
