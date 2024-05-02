Bundesliga secure fifth Champions League spot ahead of Premier League

The Champions League trophy
The Champions League trophyAFP
The Premier League has missed out on a fifth Champions League spot for next season to the Bundesliga after the poor performance of English clubs in Europe.

One club from each of the two countries who collectively perform best in European club competition this season is granted an additional place in the new-look 36-team league phase being introduced for the 2024/25 season.

Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 semi-final first-leg victory against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday meant Germany can no longer be caught by England.

Italy, at the top of UEFA's points table, wrapped up the first European Performance Spot last month and no matter how well Aston Villa do in the Europa Conference League, England cannot secure an extra berth.

Villa must now hold on to fourth spot in the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League.

They are seven points ahead of Tottenham but Spurs have two games in hand on Unai Emery's team.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeaguePremier LeagueBundesliga
