Champions League final in pictures: Man City claim first title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Champions League final in pictures: Man City claim first title
Champions League final in pictures: Man City claim first title
City's Rodri kisses the Champions League trophy
City's Rodri kisses the Champions League trophy
AFP
Manchester City beat Inter Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium to lift their first Champions League title.

See the best images of their historic triumph from Istanbul below.

Fans arrive at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul
AFP
The Champions League trophy is presented prior to kick-off
AFP
Inter Milan fans cheer as they wait for the start of the match
AFP
Man City supporters wave flags prior to kick-off
AFP
Fireworks go off during the pre-game show
AFP
John Stones fights for the ball with Lautaro Martinez as Inter make a positive start
AFP
Lautaro Martinez shoots wide
AFP
Andre Onana saves a shot from Erling Haaland
AFP
Erling Haaland reacts as his shot is saved
AFP
Referee Szymon Marciniak talks to Kevin De Bruyne who goes down injured
AFP
Erling Haaland consoles injured Kevin De Bruyne who is replaced by Phil Foden
AFP
Phil Foden sees his shot saved
AFP
Ederson denies Inter's Lautaro Martinez
AFP
Romelu Lukaku replaces Edin Dzeko
AFP
Pep Guardiola instructs Erling Haaland
AFP
Inter fans react
AFP
Rodri finds the back of Inter's net
AFP
Rodri and his teammates celebrate after the goal
AFP
Rodri celebrates with City fans in the background
AFP
Inter denied an equaliser after this Federico Dimarco header hits Romelu Lukaku
AFP
Inter and City players react
AFP
City and Inter players react to the final whistle
AFP
Dejected Inter players react
AFP
City players and staff react
AFP
Simone Inzaghi collects his runners-up medal
AFP
Rodri kisses the Champions League trophy
AFP
City lift the Champions League trophy
AFP
Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola amid celebrations
AFP
City players and staff pose with the Champions League trophy
AFP
An Inter fan some time after the match ended
AFP
Mentions
FootballManchester CityInterChampions League
Related Articles
'We made history': Emotional Manchester City players hail treble success
How Man City's Champions League winners stack up against Guardiola's Barcelona side
Simone Inzaghi proud of Inter side after Champions League final loss
Show more
Football
Jurgen Klopp already knows how best to use Alexis Mac Allister at Liverpool next season
Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettifaq reportedly bidding to appoint Steven Gerrard as coach
Champions League success sends Manchester City fans into dreamland
Manchester City's Champions League triumph was 'written in the stars', says Guardiola
Ederson is Manchester City's unlikely European hero after important saves
Champions League victory a life's work for emotional Jack Grealish
Reliable Rodri outshines stars to fulfil Manchester City's dream
Rodri strike sees Manchester City win first Champions League and historic treble
Updated
Aston Villa agree to sign midfielder Youri Tielemans
Transfer News LIVE: Villa sign Tielemans, Liverpool 'unlikely' to go for Kone
Updated
Most Read
Rodri strike sees Manchester City win first Champions League and historic treble
Get ready for the Champions League Final with Flashscore's video preview
Manchester City and Inter's roads to the Champions League final
Reliable Rodri outshines stars to fulfil Manchester City's dream