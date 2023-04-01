Champions League final in pictures: Man City claim first title

Flashscore NewsFootballChampions LeagueChampions League final in pictures: Man City claim first titleChampions League final in pictures: Man City claim first titleJoel Barnett, Ste CarsonCity's Rodri kisses the Champions League trophyAFPManchester City beat Inter Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium to lift their first Champions League title.See the best images of their historic triumph from Istanbul below.Fans arrive at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in IstanbulAFPThe Champions League trophy is presented prior to kick-offAFPInter Milan fans cheer as they wait for the start of the matchAFPMan City supporters wave flags prior to kick-offAFPFireworks go off during the pre-game showAFPJohn Stones fights for the ball with Lautaro Martinez as Inter make a positive startAFPLautaro Martinez shoots wideAFPAndre Onana saves a shot from Erling HaalandAFPErling Haaland reacts as his shot is savedAFPReferee Szymon Marciniak talks to Kevin De Bruyne who goes down injuredAFPErling Haaland consoles injured Kevin De Bruyne who is replaced by Phil FodenAFPPhil Foden sees his shot savedAFPEderson denies Inter's Lautaro MartinezAFPRomelu Lukaku replaces Edin DzekoAFPPep Guardiola instructs Erling HaalandAFPInter fans reactAFPRodri finds the back of Inter's netAFPRodri and his teammates celebrate after the goalAFPRodri celebrates with City fans in the backgroundAFPInter denied an equaliser after this Federico Dimarco header hits Romelu LukakuAFPInter and City players reactAFPCity and Inter players react to the final whistleAFPDejected Inter players reactAFPCity players and staff reactAFPSimone Inzaghi collects his runners-up medalAFPRodri kisses the Champions League trophyAFPCity lift the Champions League trophyAFPErling Haaland and Pep Guardiola amid celebrationsAFPCity players and staff pose with the Champions League trophyAFPAn Inter fan some time after the match endedAFPMentionsFootballManchester CityInterChampions League