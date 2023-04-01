Champions League final in pictures: Man City claim first title

Champions League final in pictures: Man City claim first title

Joel Barnett, Ste Carson

Manchester City beat Inter Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium to lift their first Champions League title.

See the best images of their historic triumph from Istanbul below.

Fans arrive at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul AFP

The Champions League trophy is presented prior to kick-off AFP

Inter Milan fans cheer as they wait for the start of the match AFP

Man City supporters wave flags prior to kick-off AFP

Fireworks go off during the pre-game show AFP

John Stones fights for the ball with Lautaro Martinez as Inter make a positive start AFP

Lautaro Martinez shoots wide AFP

Andre Onana saves a shot from Erling Haaland AFP

Erling Haaland reacts as his shot is saved AFP

Referee Szymon Marciniak talks to Kevin De Bruyne who goes down injured AFP

Erling Haaland consoles injured Kevin De Bruyne who is replaced by Phil Foden AFP

Phil Foden sees his shot saved AFP

Ederson denies Inter's Lautaro Martinez AFP

Romelu Lukaku replaces Edin Dzeko AFP

Pep Guardiola instructs Erling Haaland AFP

Inter fans react AFP

Rodri finds the back of Inter's net AFP

Rodri and his teammates celebrate after the goal AFP

Rodri celebrates with City fans in the background AFP

Inter denied an equaliser after this Federico Dimarco header hits Romelu Lukaku AFP

Inter and City players react AFP

City and Inter players react to the final whistle AFP

Dejected Inter players react AFP

City players and staff react AFP

Simone Inzaghi collects his runners-up medal AFP

Rodri kisses the Champions League trophy AFP

City lift the Champions League trophy AFP

Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola amid celebrations AFP

City players and staff pose with the Champions League trophy AFP