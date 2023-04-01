Champions League roundup: Manchester United out of Europe after timid defeat to Bayern

Kingsley Coman celebrates after giving Bayern the lead at Old Trafford

Manchester United crashed out of the UEFA Champions League, finishing bottom of Group A with just one win (D1, L4) to their name after defeat to group winners Bayern Munich sealed their fate.

Having each suffered humiliating league defeats on the weekend, both sides were in need of a response, yet the pressure was firmly on the Manchester side, who required a win to stand any hope of UCL progression.

A fairly evenly-contested first half was characterised by United’s compact defensive unit restricting Bayern to half-chances.

Leroy Sané was at the heart of the goalmouth action, combining well with Jamal Musiala before his direct run at goal was curtailed by Harry Maguire, and then misdirecting a volley from Kingsley Coman’s dangerous delivery.

A speculative effort from Luke Shaw was the best the hosts could muster before the interval, but aside from Maguire’s forced substitution, Erik ten Hag would have been reasonably pleased at the break.

After conceding three or more goals in four of their previous five UCL group encounters, keeping the German champions at arm’s length marked a considerable improvement.

Nonetheless, a goal for Copenhagen against Galatasaray in the group’s other fixture brought United’s perilous position back into full focus, with a UCL exit guaranteed if that result was to hold.

The Red Devils were certainly in the game as the clock ticked past the hour mark, restricting their opponents to very few presentable opportunities. However, after some patient probing, Bayern eventually broke the deadlock through Coman, who finished clinically after latching onto Kane’s delicate pass into the box.

With less than 20 minutes to respond and qualification out of their hands, the writing was on the wall for Ten Hag.

Match stats Flashscore

Ultimately, United weren’t able to extend their impressive unbeaten home streak against German sides (W8, D3), falling to defeat which sees them finish behind Galatasaray on H2H record, exiting European competition with a whimper.

Meanwhile, a professional yet underwhelming display from Bayern sees them extend their UCL-record undefeated group stage run to 40 games (W36, D4) as they look forward to UCL knockouts.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

Click here to see all the stats of the match.

Napoli reach knockout stage

Napoli secured their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League after a 2-0 win over Braga. African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen was on the scoresheet for the Serie A champions.

Other Champions League results:

Copenhagen 1 Galatasaray 0

Inter Milan 0 Real Sociedad 0

Salzburg 1 Benfica 3

Union Berlin 2 Real Madrid 3