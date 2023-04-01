Champions League success sends Manchester City fans into dreamland

European glory has been a long time coming for City
Reuters
Jubilant Manchester City fans were in dreamland, a heaven with lots of singing and more than a few drinks, after their side finally lifted the Champions League trophy in Istanbul on Saturday.

City's first Champions League title completed a Premier League/FA Cup/Champions League treble only previously achieved in England by rivals Manchester United.

Manager Pep Guardiola and his players will show off all three trophies on an open-top bus parade around Manchester on Monday evening, ending with a stage show on the main Princess Street. There will be plenty of sore heads by then.

Fans poured out onto the streets with flags and beers while raucous chants of 'City, City' and 'Champions of Europe, we know what we are" echoed around Piccadilly Gardens in the city centre.

"I've been following City through all those tough difficult years and this is a dream, it's paradise, it feels like heaven on earth," declared 62-year-old Andrew Heydeman as the celebrations began.

"I feel amazing. I’m feeling amazing. Manchester City are a proper Manc (relating to Manchester) side and I love them to bits," said Rob Cookson, 45, speaking after a match screening for fans organised by the club at the Depot Mayfield venue.

"I was there when Manchester City were in the second division and they've just won the Champions League and that is absolutely incredible."

City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Ataturk stadium with players sprinting across the pitch in a joyful explosion at the final whistle.

"We've been working so long for this and to be part of the history for the club and for everything that we did as a team, I think we fully deserve it," said playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who went off injured in the first half.

"It wasn't the best game but finals are always difficult and now is the time to celebrate."

Manchester City
