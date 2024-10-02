Football Tracker: Girona & Atalanta in Champions League action, Villa vs Bayern to come

Our coverage of the midweek European football continues today with nine UEFA Champions League fixtures following the opening two matches of the new Europa Conference League season.

Wednesday, October 2nd

18:50 CET - The first two matches of the night in the Champions League are now underway!

18:35 CET- In the first two matches of the new Conference League format, Portuguese side Victoria Guimaraes have beaten Slovenia's Celje 3-1 and SK Rapid Vienna have held on to win 2-1 away to Turkey's Basaksehir.

18:18 CET - In the second early kick-off in the Champions League, Atalanta's talisman Ademola Lookman starts as the Italian side take on Shakhtar Donetsk.

Match lineups Flashscore

18:10 CET- After losing on their Champions League debut, Girona will be keen to get their first win in the competition at home to Feyenoord this evening. The team news is former Manchester United flop Donny van de Beek plays and striker Bojan Miovski makes a rare start up top.

Check out the match lineups for that game:

Match lineups Flashscore

17:27 CET - Below you can see the half-time scores in the two ongoing Conference League fixtures:

Basaksehir 1-1 SK Rapid

Vitoria Guimaraes 2-0 Celje

16:30 CET - There were a lot of goals in the Champions League on Tuesday with Dortmund scoring seven, Barcelona five and Manchester City, Inter and Brest all getting four in their big wins. You can catch up on all of the results from yesterday here.

Today, the action kicks off with two early fixtures from 18:45 CET. Girona host Feyenoord with both sides coming off losses in the opening round. At the same time, Atalanta face Shakhtar Donetsk in Gelsenkirchen with both sides having drawn in their opening matches.

Later on, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Liverpool are all in action from 21:00 CET.

16:10 CET - Tuesday was dramatic in the UEFA Champions League and there is plenty more to come this evening with nine more fixtures in the second match-week.

Before that, we have two fixtures in the UEFA Europa Conference League to get through. In fact, there are the first two fixtures of this season's competition and both kick off at 16:30 CET. You can follow those matches via the links below.

Basaksehir vs SK Rapid

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Celje

Tuesday, October 1st

23:14 CET - A busy night of Champions League action has come to a close, make sure to read all the reports by heading onto our homepage. We will be back tomorrow for more of the same from 17:00 CET.

22:55 CET - There were also wins for Inter, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen as well as a draw between Sporting and PSV - the only result from the 21:00 CET kick-offs to end all square.

Champions League scores Flashscore

22:51 CET - Celtic's humiliation is finally over in Germany as magnificent Borussia Dortmund hammered the Scottish side 7-1. A hat-trick from Karim Adeyemi was the standout part of a dominant performance from the hosts.

Meanwhile Arsenal have run out 2-0 winners against PSG, a pretty routine night for the London side, goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka seeing them to the victory.

22:49 CET - We won't in the Slovak capital as Manchester City have wrapped up a 4-0 victory over a valiant Slovan Bratislava.

Read the report from that game now.

22:48 CET - Into the final few minutes, will we see any late goals?

22:43 CET - What did we say? Sporting are level with PSV thanks to Daniel Braganca - his first in the competition.

22:41 CET - If you're looking for some last-minute drama, a single goal separates Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan, whilst it's the same scoreline in Eindhoven between PSV and Sporting CP.

22:39 CET - More second-half success for Inter as Mehdi Taremi strokes home a penalty to finish the game off at the San Siro against Crvena Zvezda. Barcelona are also extending their lead to five, this time through an own goal from Young Boys' Mohamed Camara.

22:37 CET - Celtic fans, you don't need to read this update... Felix Nmecha has come off the bench to make it 7-1 with 10 minutes still to play. What's German for cricket score?

At least Karim Adeyemi is off the pitch.

Karim Adeyemi's night against Celtic Opta by StatsPerform / Profimedia

22:31 CET - A proud moment for Manchester City academy graduate James McAtee, as he scores his first goal for the club to make it 4-0 to the Citizens over Slovan Bratislava.

22:29 CET - It's Lautaro Martinez's turn to get on the scoresheet for Inter, seeing their lead go out to three over Crvena Zvezda as the hosts capitalise on a defensive mistake to score.

22:23 CET - PSG have not had the most productive night against Arsenal, seeing themselves currently two down in London. But, they are showing signs of promise, hitting the bar from a corner with David Raya beaten. Their fans, on the other hand, are bringing the noise tonight.

Productive is certainly the word to describe Borussia Dortmund though, they are now 6-1 up against Celtic as Serhou Guirassy adds his second of the game. Could be a fight for the match ball later tonight...

22:17 CET - Marko Arnautovic has doubled the advantage for Inter at the San Siro against Serbian side Crvena Zvezda, giving the reigning Serie A champions a decent grip of the match.

22:15 CET - It's inevitable, isn't it? Erling Haaland bursts away from the Slovan Bratislava defence, rounds the keeper and tucks home another goal for the season. Manchester City now 3-0 up in the Slovak capital. The Norwegian now has more Champions League goals (42) than appearances (41). Remarkable.

Erling Haaland's goal against Slovan Bratislava Opta by StatsPerform / Profimedia

22:09 CET - Barcelona are cruising now against Young Boys, banging in their fourth of the night - Robert Lewandowski adding to his tally six minutes into the second half.

Meanwhile, Victor Boniface has his first Champions League goal for Bayer Leverkusen as they take a 1-0 lead over AC Milan.

22:01 CET - We are back underway in the second half of tonight's Champions League ties!

Champions League current scores Flashscore

21:55 CET - The big story so far though has to be Karim Adeyemi's first-half performance against Celtic. The German forward has three goals to his name already as Borussia Dortmund steamrollered their Scottish opponents.

A warning shot for teams around Europe?

Dortmund - Celtic match stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:50 CET - Phew, let's take stock after a raft of goals across Europe - 15 to be precise.

Arsenal 2 PSG 0

Slovan Bratislava 0 Manchester City 2

Barcelona 3 Young Boys 0

Borussia Dortmund 5 Celtic 1

Bayer Leverkusen 0 AC Milan 0

Inter 1 Crvena Zvezda 0

PSV 1 Sporting CP 0

21:40 CET - Is it all over in Dortmund already? Serhou Guirassy nets his side's fourth of the first half from the penalty spot as they seem out of sight of Celtic. It definitely is now, as two minutes later, Karim Adeyemi completes a brilliant first-half hat-trick to compound the misery of the Scottish side further.

21:38 CET - It's gone from bad to worse for Swiss side Young Boys as Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez pops up with a rare goal to put his side 3-0 up just before half-time. A big moment for the Spanish centre-back, his first goal in the Champions League.

Pedri is having a masterclass of a first half - here is his pass map.

Pedri's pass map Flashscore / Profimedia

21:34 CET - Over to Spain, where Barcelona have doubled their advantage over Young Boys - Raphinha getting himself on the scoresheet in the 34th minute. Meanwhile, in London, Arsenal are also two to the good against PSG, Thomas Partey with the goal from a teasing Bukayo Saka free-kick. By all accounts, the hosts are good value for their lead.

21:29 CET - It's a second of the night for the ever-threatening Karim Adeyemi, giving Borussia Dortmund a 3-1 lead over Celtic at Signal Iduna Park with an absolute screamer. He finds the top corner from a very tight angle to give his side a two-goal cushion.

Dortmund - Celtic current xG Flashscore

21:22 CET - In the 'biggest' game of the night, Arsenal are ahead against PSG, thanks to Kai Havertz and some good work from Leandro Trossard.

Kai Havertz's touches against PSG so far Flashscore

Elsewhere, Inter have put themselves a goal to the good at San Siro in their match with Crvena Zvezda thanks to Hakan Calhanoglu.

21:15 CET - This could be a long night for Slovan Bratislava... Manchester City are two goals to the good, this time Phil Foden is teed up by Jeremy Doku and the English playmaker curls an effort into the bottom corner.

Slovan Bratislava - Manchester City current xG Flashscore

Meanwhile, PSV lead Sporting after 15 minutes through Dutch international Jerdy Schouten.

21:11 CET - Borussia Dortmund are head again, this time through Karim Adeyemi - the third goal in the first 12 minutes in their match against Celtic. Steady on, lads.

Karim Adeyemi's goal against Celtic Opta by StatsPerform / AFP

21:10 CET - GOALS, GOALS, GOALS! In Bratislava, Manchester City have taken the lead through a deflected shot from Ilkay Gundogan - his first goal for the club since returning from Barcelona - whilst his former club lead Young Boys 1-0 through old faithful Robert Lewandowski.

Meanwhile, it's been a lightning start in Dortmund, where an early opener from Emre Can has been cancelled out by Celtic's Daizen Maeda.

21:00 CET - Seven games across Europe have all kicked off - what can we expect tonight then? Remember you can use the link above to listen to selected ties, whilst we will bring you the best of the action right here throughout the next two hours or so.

20:50 CET - Another big game tonight sees Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan do battle in an already pumping BayArena, with the German champions looking to get their second win of the competition.

Florian Wirtz starts for the home side, whilst Alvaro Morata, who scored for Milan at the weekend, is only fit enough for the bench tonight.

Bayer Leverkusen - AC Milan lineups Flashscore

Follow that game now.

20:37 CET - In a half-empty stadium, Brest have run out impressive 4-0 winners over hosts Salzburg. Three second-half goals saw the French side home, the pick of the bunch coming from Mathias Pereira Lage to round off the scoring. Boos greet the Salzburg players at the final whistle in what was a chastening night for the Austrian side.

Read the full report right here.

Salzburg - Brest match ratings Flashscore

20:33 CET - All over in Germany, where an entertaining affair between Stuttgart and Sparta Prague has ended 1-1. The Czech champions will be the happier of the two sides and not many in the stadium will be able to forget that remarkable free kick from Finland's Kaan Kairinen in a hurry.

Check out the full report from the game now.

Stuttgart - Sparta Prague match ratings Flashscore

20:24 CET - Let's bring you some more team news from the later games with probably the biggest mismatch of the tournament.

Manchester City are in Slovakia to take on Slovan Bratislava and Pep Guardiola has gone with a strong side that includes Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, something he promised on Monday.

Want to know more about the Slovak side - our very own Silvester Bobko had this to say about their iconic manager Vladimir Weiss.

Slovan Bratislava - Manchester City lineups Flashscore

20:21 CET - What a dream night for Brest! Their best goal of the night sees Mathias Pereira Lage curl an effort in from the edge of the box to put this match beyond doubt and don't they know it - the whole squad mobs the Frenchman to celebrate. A clinical performance from the Ligue 1 side.

Salzburg - Brest xG Flashscore

20:16 CET - It gets better and better for Brest as Abdallah Sima reacts first on the rebound to score his second of the night against Salzburg to put his side 3-0 up. Boos and whistles ring around the stadium, the home fans frustrated with the display.

20:11 CET - Still all square between Stuttgart and Sparta Prague and the second half is following the pattern of the first with both teams creating chances aplenty.

Stuttgart - Sparta Prague current xG Flashscore

The same can't be said in Salzburg, where Brest have doubled their lead in the 66th minute through a nice strike from Mahdi Camara after a bit of fortune to see the ball at his feet in the box. A mountain to climb for the Austrians now.

Salzburg - Brest match win probability Flashscore

20:01 CET - Still all the same in our early games, so let's turn our attention to arguably the biggest 21:00 CET fixture, which sees PSG travel to London to face Arsenal.

Before the game, PSG manager Luis Enrique stated that Ousmane Dembele would be left out of the squad and he has made good on his word, with the Frenchman absent.

For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka captains the side as they name a relatively youthful bench given their injury list.

Arsenal - PSG lineups Flashscore

Follow that game with us right here.

19:52 CET - Both of tonight's early matches in the Champions League are now back underway for the second half!

19:35 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in Austria, and it's Brest who hold a narrow lead over Salzburg at the interval thanks to Abdallah Sima's clinical finish on the break.

Meanwhile, it's been a breathless opening period in Germany between Stuttgart and Sparta Prague, with the scores locked at one goal apiece.

Half-time stats Opta by StatsPerform

19:21 CET - And there's the equaliser for Sparta Prague! A sublime free-kick from Kaan Kairinen has restored parity in Stuttgart.

19:12 CET - Tournament debutants Brest have found the breakthrough in Salzburg, with Abdallah Sima putting the finishing touch on a superb counter-attacking move for the French side.

18:54 CET - And we already have our first goal! Young French midfielder Enzo Millot gives Stuttgart an early lead after getting on the end of an inviting cross and heading home.

18:47 CET - Both early kick-offs are now underway as a big night of Champions League football gets rolling!

Follow all the action here.

18:00 CET - The other early kick-off between Stuttgart and Sparta Prague is a match between two sides that had differing returns to the Champions League. Sparta shocked Salzburg to win 3-0 in Prague, whilst Salzburg lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

However, there is no clear favourite for this one and with home advantage Stuttgart will be hoping to get off the mark with their first points of this new format.

Check out the lineups below:

Match lineups Flashscore

17:45 CET - Team news in for the first two matches of the day as the countdown towards kick-off begins.

It is all change for Salzburg manager Pep Lijnders who makes six changes from the team who lost in gameweek one against Sparta Prague.

Check out Salzburg's and Brest's full lineups here:

Match lineups Flashscore

17:00 CET - On this first night of gameweek two, there is no shortage of intriguing Champions League encounters. And there are two early matches from 18:45 CET to begin your midweek action as Salzburg host Brest and Sparta Prague travel to Stuttgart.

To guide you through a busy schedule over the next three days and which games standout to us, check out our European Highlights piece from Flashscore editor Danny Clark.

In that piece, Danny previews a heavyweight clash this evening as Arsenal host PSG from 21:00 CET.

Follow all the Champions League action this evening with Flashscore.