Football Tracker: Raphinha scores hattrick a Barca thrash Bayern, City and Inter win

We are at round three of the new Champions League format as the league phase starts to take shape. With Europe's best clubs all in action, there are a host of must-watch games over the next two evenings including a clash between two of the very best!

Wednesday, October 23rd

23:57 CET - It is all over in the Champions League this week! The big result comes from Barcelona stunning Bayern Munich to win 4-1!

Check out all the results here:

Champions League results Flashscore

22:53 CET - Lille have added a third in Madrid and it is that man Jonathan David again with a headed finish!

22:50 CET - It was inevitable wasn't it? Marcus Thuram has stolen a late winning goal for Inter who just never stop attacking and pushing. It is a great move and finish from the French striker who is having a great season.

22:45 CET - Matheus Nunes has scored from the spot to add a fifth goal for the rampant City.

22:36 CET - Jonathan David has now scored from the spot against both Madrid sides in the Champions League this season and Lille might be able to beat Atletico after stunning their city rivals in the last matchday!

A big final 15 minutes for Atletico Madrid coming up who are struggling on all fronts this season.

22:34 CET - Turkish forward Kerem Akturkoglu has given Benfica some hope against Feyenoord but they still trail 2-1.

22:28 CET - Lille have equalised against Atletico Madrid through forward Edon Zhegrova. Game on.

22:23 CET - John Stones has added a third for City after getting on to the end of a Matheus Nunes cross and directing a looping header into the top corner. Game over.

Make it four! Erling Haaland scores his second, and while it is less spectacular than his first, it is just as effective, as he fires an effort into the bottom corner.

22:20 CET - Raphinha has completed his hattrick in Barcelona! The Brazilian has been the star of the show tonight and it is another magical goal. Lamine Yamal played a beautiful ball over the top and Raphinha's chest controlled it before firing an effort into the bottom corner.

22:16 CET - After having a goal ruled out at the start of the second half, City now has a 2-0 lead, and it is a ridiculous goal from Erling Haaland, who directs a volley with his heel in almost unbelievable style.

21:51 CET - It is half-time around the Champions League and you can check out the scores below.

Half-time scores Flashscore

21:47 CET - Raphinha has just scored an exceptional goal, and Barcelona are 3-1 up against Bayern! It came from an exceptional pass from Marc Casado, and they take a two-goal lead into half-time.

21:39 CET - Barcelona have retaken the lead against Bayern, with Robert Lewandowski tapping home into an empty net to bag against his former club. What a season the Pole is having!

21:29 CET - Liverpool have taken the lead at Leipzig, with Darwin Nunez getting on the end of a Mohamed Salah ball to score.

21:20 CET - It's 1-1 at the Nou Camp! Harry Kane has volleyed home for Bayern from a Serge Gnabry cross, and the Germans are back in the game.

21:14 CET - Over in Portugal, Benfica have gone a goal down at home to Feyenoord.

21:11 CET - Julian Alvarez has put Atletico Madrid up against Lille, pouncing on a really poor mistake from the defence.

21:05 CET - There have been some early goals! Manchester City and Barcelona have both taken the lead, with Phil Foden and Raphinha scoring for their respective teams!

20:41 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have had to settle for a 1-1 draw with the impressive Brest, which sees both teams move to seven points.

Meanwhile, Celtic have come away from Atalanta with a precious point, and they have goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to thank, with the Italians having 22 shots in a goalless draw.

Champions League top five Flashscore

20:10 CET - In the meantime, the line-ups are out for the 21:00 CET games, and you can check out the ones from the key games below.

Barca vs Bayern line-ups Flashscore

City vs Sparta line-ups Flashscore

Leipzig vs Liverpool line-ups Flashscore

19:35 CET - It is half-time in both games, with Brest and Leverkusen level at 1-1, while Atalanta and Celtic are still goalless.

19:26 CET - Brest have hit back against Leverkusen! Pierre Lees-Melou has volleyed home to make it 1-1! Game on!

19:11 CET - Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen have taken the lead at Brest, with star man Florian Wirtz finishing in fine style.

18:45 CET - We are underway in the second night of matchday three in the UEFA Champions League as the first two games of the evening kick-off.

18:25 CET - Despite being 3-0 up at half-time and way on top, Galatasaray have ended up only just edging to a thrilling 4-3 victory against Elfsborg after allowing the Swedish side back into the game in the second period.

Match stats Flashscore

In the other Europa League match this afternoon, Bodo/Glimt have continued their unbeaten start to their European campaign with an impressive 2-1 victory away to Braga after teenage defender Villads Nielsen scored a 94th minute winner.

17:50 CET - The lineups have been released for the two early kick-offs in the Champions League. The big team news is that Victor Boniface is out for Bayer Leverkusen following being involved in a car crash on Sunday.

Check out the lineups from both matches below:

Brest vs Bayer Leverkusen lineups Flashscore

Atalanta vs Celtic match lineups Flashscore

17:00 CET - Welcome back to our coverage of the Champions League! We have another blockbuster night to look forward to including a heavyweight clash between Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Many of Europe's elite are in action later on, but first up from 18:45 CET, Europa League winners Atalanta host Celtic for the first time, and Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen travel to Brest.

Tuesday, October 22nd

23:05 CET - Vini Jr. added his second and Real's fifth goal as the home side produced a second half comeback of champions and reminded Europe that they are still the team to beat in this famous competition.

Match stats Flashscore

It's a tough result to take for Dortmund who looked in control at one stage but as is often the story for them, their defence let them down.

Check out all tonight's results here.

Champions League results Flashscore

22:53 CET - Stuttgart have finally taken the lead against 10-man Juventus after a missed penalty and a ruled-out goal. El Bilal Toure was the man who finished off a silky and easy-on-the-eye move to give Stuttgart a priceless lead.

22:46 CET - The favourite for the Ballon d'Or Vini Jr. has added a fourth for Real after a stunning individual goal. He was just too quick for Emre Can on the counter and then had the composure to curl an effort into the bottom corner! Classic Madrid in the Champions League - they never know when they are beaten.

22:43 CET - Real Madrid have completed the comeback and it comes from captain Lucas Vazquez who scores another crucial goal for Real! He got a bit of a luck when his pass to Mbappe came off a Dortmund defender and fell back into his path but he then made no mistake - firing an effort into the top corner.

22:33 CET - Leandro Trossard has had a penalty saved at the Emirates! It remains 1-0 to Arsenal.

22:30 CET - Girona have also doubled their advantage through a sensational free-kick from centre-back Juanpe whose effort took a deflection on its way into the top corner.

22:25 CET - Aston Villa have doubled their lead and who else but the man of the moment Jhon Duran who guides a volley perfectly into the bottom corner from a Morgan Rogers cross.

22:22 CET - A dramatic couple of minutes in Madrid as the hosts come from 2-0 down to draw level! Firstly they made a period of pressure count as Kylian Mbappe whipped a cross onto the head of Antonio Rudiger who made no mistake. And then their talisman Vinicius Junior tapped in from a rebound to level things up!

Real Madrid attacking thirds THOMAS COEX / AFP / Flashscore

22:20 CET - PSG are level and it comes frrom Achraf Hakimi whose strike on target should have been saved easily but found it's way in past the keeper!

22:14 CET - Aston Villa have taken the lead against Bologna! John McGinn whips a dangerous free-kick into the box but it finds it way past everyone and into the bottom left-hand corner.

22:12 CET - Sporting Lisbon double their lead and this one is all about the monster that is Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish striker has been on fire this season and he used all his speed, strength and calmness in front of goal to out-muscle the defender before taking the ball around the keeper to score.

22:06 CET - The second half is underway and the shock goals continue! Early into the second period in Turin the dangerous-looking Stuttgart have gone ahead through Dennis Undav!

It was a brilliant finish from Undav but wait did he control it with his hand?

Yes according to VAR and the goal is ruled out! That looked like a harsh call to me.

21:50 CET - It is half-time around the grounds and the big news comes from Madrid who find themselves in trouble again in the Champions League and 2-0 down against the impressive Dortmund.

Malen has been the star of the show as he finished off a brilliant one touch move for the opening goal before teeing up Gittens for the second.

Jamie Gittens goal sequence Flashscore/Denis Doyle / Getty Images via AFP

Elsewhere, Arsenal and Sporting lead in games they would expect to win in but PSG are 1-0 down at home to PSV in what would be a big shock from Paris.

21:45 CET - The goals continue to fly in! Girona are now ahead through Miguel Gutierrez against Slovan Bratislava.

21:42 CET - PSV have taken a shock in Paris against the run of play through forward Noa Lang.

21:39 CET - Over in London and Arsenal are ahead after a Gabriel Martinelli shot hit the post before Shakhtar's keeper Dmytro Riznyk turned it into his own net.

21:37 CET - Dortmund have doubled their lead! Malen turns provider as he puts it on a plate for youngster Jamie Gittens with a fizzed ball across the box.

21:35 CET - Meanwhile, Dortmund have taken a shock lead in Madrid after a smart move was finished off with an unstoppable strike from Donyell Malen.

21:24 CET - Sporting Lisbon score the first goal of the late matches against Sturm Graz and Nuno Santos scores his first goal of the campaign after a well worked move from the visitors.

21:00 CET - We are underway around the grounds as a massive night of Champions League football continues!

20:43 CET - That’s all she wrote in Milan and Monaco with both hosts winning in the early fixtures.

Milan downed 10-man Club Brugge 3-1 while Monaco smashed Crvena Zvezda 5-1.

20:42 CET - Monaco have added a late fifth through Maghnes Akliouche to make it 5-1 against Crvena Zvezda. A real thrashing now.

20:36 CET - Well it looked like Francesco Camarda had scored Milan's fourth to become the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history but... his goal was ruled out for offside. Almost a historic evening at the San Siro!

20:18 CET - Milan are now leading Club Brugge 3-1 thanks to Tijjani Reijnders' second of the match! A second brace of the evening across the games. This time, Samuel Chukwueze set up the Dutchman who again finished with excellent composure.

20:16 CET - After having a goal ruled out, Monaco are now 4-1 up thanks to Takumi Minamino's second of the evening. Surely, that's game over for Crvena Zvezda.

20:08 CET - Tijjani Reijnders has put Milan back into the lead against Club Brugge. Noah Okafor did all the work to create the chance and Reijnders finished cooly - 2-1.

20:00 CET - Monaco have opened up a 3-1 lead thanks to a Wilfried Singo wondergoal! The defender wound up from distance and let rip, sending the ball flying into the top corner!

19:58 CET - 10-man Club Brugge have scored a surprise equaliser against Milan! Kyriani Sabbe, who just came on as a substitute, slotted the ball home after a well-worked move. 1-1 at the San Siro.

19:50 CET - At 21:00 CET, seven more matches will kick off and the team news for those is trickling in. One of the main talking points comes from Arsenal's match against Shakhtar Donetsk with Bukayo Saka not playing again due to injury.

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham will both start for Real Madrid against Dortmund.

19:37 CET - At half-time, Milan are leading Club Brugge 1-0 with the Belgian side down to 10 men already.

Over in the other match, Monaco are ahead 2-1 against Crvena Zvezda thanks to that goal on the stroke of the break.

19:35 CET - Breel Embolo has fired Monaco back into the lead against Crvena Zvezda! The Swiss striker got a little bit lucky with the ball bouncing back off his marker but he made no mistake with the finish.

19:25 CET - Things have just gone from bad to worse for Club Brugge with Raphael Onyedika receiving a straight red card for a studs-up tackle. A goal down and now a man down... with plenty of time to go.

19:18 CET - Milan have broken the deadlock against Club Brugge thanks to a rather bizarre goal. Christian Pulisic whipped in a corner and it seemed to evade everyone and float in! That was poor goalkeeping from Simon Mignolet more than anything else. It's 1-0 at the San Siro.

19:12 CET - Crvena Zvezda has mustered a quick reply! It's now 1-1 in Monaco thanks to Cherif Ndiaye's penalty.

19:06 CET - And just like that, we have a goal! Takumi Minamino has put Monaco into a 1-0 lead against visiting Crvena Zvezda! Wilfried Singo teed Minamino up inside the box and he rolled the ball into the bottom corner.

Minamino opening the scoring in Monaco Opta by StatsPerform / ČTK / Panoramic / Frederic DIDES/PANORAMIC

19:05 CET - 20 minutes into the action in Milan and Monaco, there are still no goals across both games.

18:45 CET - The Champions League is back! We are underway in Milan and Monaco...

18:30 CET - It is just 15 minutes until kick-off in the first two matches of the evening!

18:00 CET - Hello and welcome back to our Champions League coverage! There are some eye-catching matches later on tonight as Real Madrid host Dortmund in a repeat of last season's final and PSG, Juventus and Arsenal are also in action.

Check out our European Highlights article here to see which other matches can't be missed!

And take a look at the full matchday 3 fixtures below:

But first up tonight we have two matches from 18:45 CET as AC Milan host Club Brugge and Monaco take on Crvena zvezda.

Check out the lineups from both of those matches below:

AC Milan vs Club Brugge lineups Flashscore