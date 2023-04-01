Howe 'proud' of Newcastle's Champions League return in Milan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Howe 'proud' of Newcastle's Champions League return in Milan
Howe 'proud' of Newcastle's Champions League return in Milan
Eddie Howe took Newcastle back into the Champions League after finishing fourth in the Premier League last season
Eddie Howe took Newcastle back into the Champions League after finishing fourth in the Premier League last season
AFP
Eddie Howe (45) was proud of Newcastle United's dogged return to Champions League football after two decades away, holding seven-time European kings AC Milan to a goalless draw in Tuesday's opening Group F match.

Howe was the happier of the two managers with taking a point from the clash at the San Siro as his team were mostly on the back foot against last season's losing semi-finalists.

Newcastle did little in their first fixture in Europe's top club competition since 2003, the Saudi Arabia-backed club barely creating a chance and lucky to escape with a draw on the balance of play.

Milan should have won after wasting a string of chances, particularly in the first half, and dominating the play on Sandro Tonali's (23) return to his old stomping ground after being sold to Newcastle in July.

"Definitely pride in result and the performance and the mentality shown," Howe told reporters.

"Within the squad the result wasn't underestimated. Also they are very honest players that acknowledge the fact that we can perform better.

"I think we'll get better and better as time goes on. Hopefully can grow into the tournament."

Milan's fans meanwhile, who watched their team thumped 5-1 by local rivals Inter Milan on Saturday, were left frustrated by their side's poor finishing and Newcastle's at times desperate defending which left the match goalless.

"You have to win when you play so much better than such a good team. Unfortunately we weren't able to capitalise on the situations we created," said Stefano Pioli (57).

"It's a shame that we didn't win the first match because it's going to be a difficult group. We're not happy with the result... We were lacking the most important quality of all."

Check out everything from the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueNewcastle UtdHowe EddieAC Milan
Related Articles
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali ready for emotional return to former club AC Milan
Howe urges Newcastle to 'believe' after tough UCL draw
Newcastle dig in for hard earned point against AC Milan on return to Champions League
Show more
Football
Marseille hit out at fans' representatives following alleged threats in tense meeting
Felix shines as Barcelona put on impressive display to thrash sorry Royal Antwerp
Wasteful Man City come from behind to ease past Red Star Belgrade
Goalkeeper Provedal strikes late stunner to earn point for Lazio against Atletico
Mbappe leads PSG to perfect start in Champions League with comfortable win over Dortmund
Red card helps Ronaldo's Al Nassr win Asian Champions League opener
Tough challenge for Inter to repeat last year's 'wonderful ride' to CL final, Inzaghi says
Brentford's Rico Henry out for remainder of season with knee injury
Most Read
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali ready for emotional return to former club AC Milan
Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Jurgen Klopp

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings