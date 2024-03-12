Inter wary of Atletico's home record ahead of Champions League clash

Inter wary of Atletico's home record ahead of Champions League clash
Simone Inzaghi and Diego Simeone embrace before kick off
Simone Inzaghi and Diego Simeone embrace before kick off
Reuters
Inter Milan need to worry about Atletico Madrid's impressive home record as they prepare for their Champions League last-16 second leg tie in Spain, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Tuesday.

Inter take a 1-0 lead into Wednesday's game against a side undefeated in LaLiga at the Metropolitano this season, where they also won all three Champions League group games.

"Atletico here at home is transformed," Inzaghi told a press conference. "In LaLiga they would be in first place if they only played at home, out of 14 games, 13 wins and one draw.

"We have prepared in the best possible way, knowing that the Metropolitano is a point of reference for Atletico, knowing that we have a minimal advantage and that we will not speculate."

Inzaghi is unsure what game plan Atletico manager Diego Simeone will use in their clash but is ready for whatever is in store for them in Madrid.

"Looking at the season, we did well against teams that waited for us as much as against more aggressive teams," he said.

"We don't know what Atletico will do tomorrow night, they have a team that changes during the game. They have players of great quality, we know it will be very intense and we will have to be good at managing difficulties."

Inter are well on course to win the Serie A title, with a 16-point advantage over second-placed AC Milan with 10 games remaining and are looking to progress in the Champions League having lost to Manchester City in the final last season.

Inzaghi's side, who also won the Coppa Italia last year, are starting to be compared with Inter's 2010 treble-winning team.

"We know the history of Inter, that year was great," Inzaghi said. "We are making our own path, last year we had the wonderful final in Istanbul that we played with great pride and this year we want to make our own path.

"Let's leave the league aside and think game by game. In these two and a half days we have tried to prepare it in the best possible way."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueAtl. MadridInterMetropolitanosAC MilanManchester City
