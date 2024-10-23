Juventus' poor performance down to me says coach Thiago Motta after first loss

Advertisement
Reuters
Juventus were second best against Stuttgart
Juventus coach Thiago Motta (42) took responsibility for his side's poor performance as they suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 1-0 at home to VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Coming off two Champions League wins, Juve were dominated by Stuttgart and could have suffered a heavier defeat were it not for the heroics of goalkeeper Mattia Perin, while in attack they only managed one shot on target.

Motta believes his side, depleted by the injury absences of Nico Gonzalez, Teun Koopmeiners, Gleison Bremer, Arek Milik and Douglas Luiz, need to improve in all areas.

"I agree we need to do more in attack to compete with a team like Stuttgart, but in order to play well we need to be much better in defending than tonight," Motta told Sky Sport Italia.

"We struggled to build anything and were not in a condition to do well. A team has to defend well so it can recover the ball and then use it well.

"We suffered out of possession, while the most we managed in attack was a few counters. I take responsibility for that, we must improve for the next games."

Asked about his team's physical condition, the former Italy international denied there was any difference in the pace of Italy's teams compared to others in Europe's top club competition.

"I don't think we go slow in Italy. Certainly today in this match, we struggled with their rhythm and their game," he said.

"There are many things to analyse about Italian and international football ... teams that want to have the ball, high rhythm and low rhythm. This is the level."

Juventus, third in Serie A, will look to bounce back on Sunday at champions Inter Milan, who are a point ahead of the Turin side in second place.

FootballChampions LeagueJuventusVfB Stuttgart
