LIVE: Hummels heads in to put Dortmund on the brink of the Champions League final

Sancho has caused PSG problems again
Sancho has caused PSG problems again
Last week in Germany, Niclas Fullkrug (31) fired Borussia Dortmund to a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. It's now time for the rematch - a win or a loss will see the Bundesliga club through to the final at Wembley but can Kylian Mbappe (25) and PSG turn the tie around?

Click here for minute-by-minute updates and audio commentary

First half

PSG made a strong start in front of their home fans, beginning the game on the front foot with Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi both forcing Gregor Kobel into early saves, albeit somewhat comfortable ones. Borussia Dortmund gained a foothold on proceedings after that with Jadon Sancho and Karim Adeyemi causing the hosts problems out wide. 

After a brief lull, both sides then ramped up their efforts to open the scoring again. Mbappe started to get more involved but couldn't trouble Kobel and both Adeyemi and Ousmane Dembele missed decent chances before the referee brought an evenly-matched opening 45 minutes to an end. 

The first-half stats
The first-half stats

Second half

Dortmund made a dream start to the second half with Mats Hummels heading in a corner from Julian Brandt after just five minutes to give his side a 2-0 aggregate lead. Nine minutes later, PSG had a huge chance to halve that deficit but Goncalo Ramos fired over from the middle of the box, and Nuno Mendes then hit the post with a powerful strike. 

Luis Enrique's side struggled to create chances against a resolute Dortmund backline after that but hit the woodwork again through Mbappe when they finally forced an opening with five minutes of normal time to go and, remarkably, Vitinha then hit the bar with a long-range effort almost immediately afterwards. 

