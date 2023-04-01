Man City come from behind to beat RB Leipzig and clinch top spot

Manchester City came from two goals down to defeat RB Leipzig 3-2 in an entertaining UEFA Champions League (UCL) group-stage encounter, securing top spot in Group G as a result.

Having already secured passage to the UCL knockouts, the pressure was off for Leipzig as they looked to take charge of the group, with little expectation and nothing to lose.

Xavi Simons provided a warning for Pep Guardiola’s side with an early sighter, before Die Roten Bullen took advantage of some slack defending, breaking the deadlock when Loïs Openda raced onto Janis Blaswich’s long ball and tucked a neat finish inside the far post.

A surprisingly strong City XI appeared to be off the pace in the early stages, perhaps too comfortable in the knowledge that their UCL campaign would continue in the new year with a seventh successive first-place group finish still the likely outcome.

Player ratings Flashscore

Rico Lewis squandered the hosts’ first presentable opportunity and they were made to pay for it when Openda again spun in behind the City backline, leaving Rúben Dias in his dust before evading Josko Gvardiol’s challenge and beating Stefan Ortega at his near post.

No doubt unimpressed with their sub-par showing in the first half, City fans were brought to life after the restart as the hosts finally clicked into gear. Just 10 minutes after the restart, Phil Foden delicately squeezed the ball through to Erling Haaland, who finally introduced himself to the contest with a confident low finish past Blaswich.

A period of patient probing followed for the home side, and there was a feeling of inevitability when they drew level thanks to a well-worked passing move and a neat Foden finish.

Substitute Fábio Carvalho thought he’d restored the visitors’ lead with his first involvement but the offside flag denied him.

That narrow margin proved pivotal when Foden was again involved in a wonderful team goal at the other end, pulling back for Coty substitute Julián Álvarez to put his side in front with time almost up.

Match stats Flashscore

That goal proved to be the winner as City once again scored three or more goals in a UCL home game - the eighth successive time they have done so.

An impressive second-half showing leaves Group G all but set in stone for the final round of fixtures with the Manchester side going through as group leaders whilst the Bundesliga side join them as runners-up.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

