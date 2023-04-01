Manchester City must 'right the wrongs' of 2021 Champions League final loss, says Walker

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Manchester City must 'right the wrongs' of 2021 Champions League final loss, says Walker
Manchester City must 'right the wrongs' of 2021 Champions League final loss, says Walker
Walker was part of City's only previous Champions League final appearance which ended in a 1-0 loss to Chelsea
Walker was part of City's only previous Champions League final appearance which ended in a 1-0 loss to Chelsea
Reuters
Manchester City are determined to "right the wrongs" of their defeat to Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final when they take on Inter Milan on Saturday in this year's showpiece, defender Kyle Walker (33) said.

Pep Guardiola's side have wrapped up a fifth Premier League title in six seasons, beat Manchester United to win the FA Cup last weekend, and could be crowned European champions for the first time with victory over Inter in Istanbul.

Their only previous Champions League final appearance ended in a 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

"We know we are a good team but to be recognised globally as one of the best teams you need to win the Champions League," Walker told British media on Wednesday.

"It doesn't define what this squad has achieved over the last six years... We have a second chance with Pep and the group of players who have stayed around and we need to put right the wrongs we did against Chelsea."

City could become only the second English club to complete the treble and Walker said they were driven by the desire to match United's feat from 1999.

Walker said City must win Europe's elite club competition if they want to be considered among the great teams of English football alongside the likes of United's 1999 side and Arsenal's 'Invincibles', who went through the 2003-04 league campaign unbeaten.

"That United team, along with the Invincibles, are probably up there with the best Premier League teams of all time," Walker said.

"What us and Liverpool - to a certain extent - have done where we have been battling for the last number of years, I think we should be in consideration but they have got the big Champions League trophy that we can never say we have got.

"So, for us to be in contention of talking around that, we need to go and pick this up."

Mentions
Manchester CityWalker KyleFootballChampions League
Related Articles
Manchester City must disregard history in Champions League final, says Guardiola
'We're not finished yet': Kyle Walker and Man City set sights on treble
Manchester City's match-winner Silva hails 'beautiful' night after beating Real Madrid
Show more
Football
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
City old boy Edin Dzeko caps career with unexpected Champions League final
Erling Haaland set to reign over Europe as Man City eye historic treble
'Really, really surreal', Women's World Cup trophy lands in Australia
Benzema fever hits Jeddah ahead of Al-Ittihad presentation
Manchester City on cusp of European coronation but Inter Milan pose threat
West Ham condemn fan behaviour after Fiorentina's Biraghi hit by object
Bowen ready to party after last-gasp winner for West Ham
Players at Women's World Cup guaranteed at least $30,000 each in FIFA first
Barcelona wish Lionel Messi good luck in 'league with fewer demands'
Most Read
West Ham win Europa Conference League after Bowen heroics in stoppage time
Police detain 16 after Fiorentina fans attack West Ham supporters
Prague takes centre stage ahead of Europa Conference League final
Bam Adebayo is key to Miami's NBA championship aspirations