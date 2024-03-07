Manchester City now belong among European heavyweights, says Guardiola

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Manchester City now belong among European heavyweights, says Guardiola
Manchester City now belong among European heavyweights, says Guardiola
Guardiola watches on
Guardiola watches on
AFP
Pep Guardiola said Manchester City have earned their place among the perennial contenders for Champions League glory after reaching the quarter-finals for a seventh consecutive season on Wednesday.

Guardiola could even afford the luxury of resting a host of star names in a 3-1 victory over FC Copenhagen at the Etihad that completed a 6-2 aggregate rout.

Goals from Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez killed the tie as a contest inside 10 minutes before Erling Haaland drilled in his 29th goal of the season.

Mohamed Elyounoussi briefly reduced the Danish champions' deficit to 2-1 on the night, but Copenhagen were outclassed over two legs as the European champions remain on course for another treble.

City conquered Europe for the first time in the club's history last season, but Guardiola acknowledged his side are now seen as favourites for the competition ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The English champions have not lost a Champions League game at the Etihad since 2018 and became the first side in the competition's history to score three or more goals in nine consecutive home games.

"The important thing is being there (in the quarter-finals) seven years in a row, it's quite impressive," said Guardiola.

"We are well-respected from our opponents. The numbers are there - our consistency.

"I remember when I arrived, we didn't believe, the club didn't believe we could do it because we didn't have the hierarchy in Europe like teams in Spain or Germany. It was a question of time, a process.

"The problem is the managers in modern football don't have time. They gave me time, our hierarchy, so credit to them to accept the process. Now we are a team that believe we can do it."

Guardiola showed he had one eye on Sunday's top-of-the-table Premier League clash at Liverpool as he made seven changes from the side that beat Manchester United at the weekend.

Guardiola reacts on the touchline
Profimedia

Night off for key trio

Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva were among those to spend the 90 minutes on the bench to rest up ahead of the trip to Anfield, but City were still a class apart and aided on their way into the last eight by some comical Copenhagen defending.

Akanji made a sweet connection with Alvarez's outswinging corner but was given far too much room in the centre of the box to find the top corner.

Worse was to come for the visitors as former Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara let a simple shot from Alvarez slip through his grasp.

The 2500-strong visiting support from Copenhagen refused to be downhearted as they kept a flat atmosphere at the Etihad going, and they had something to cheer on the half-hour mark.

Former Southampton and Celtic winger Elyounoussi drove forward with purpose and exchanged a slick one-two with Orri Oskarsson before firing into the far corner.

Haaland had been having a quiet night until he sprang into action in first-half stoppage time. The Norwegian was picked out by Rodri before chopping onto his favoured left foot and firing in at Grabara's near post.

That took Haaland's total to 41 Champions League goals, matching the tally of City's all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero, but in just 37 appearances for three different clubs.

City took their foot off the gas in the second period and could have been punished but for some smart goalkeeping from Ederson to deny Magnus Mattsson.

But Guardiola's men are rounding ominously into form for those trying to dethrone them in England and in Europe.

City have won 18 and drawn two of their last 20 games in all competitions and remain the side to beat when the draw for the Champions League quarters and semi-finals takes place on March 15th.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueManchester City
Related Articles
Manchester City ease past Copenhagen into Champions League's last eight
Hotshot Erling Haaland admits 'I miss a lot of chances' but ignores critics
Manchester City must be careful against Copenhagen despite advantage, says Guardiola
Show more
Football
Bayern on the ropes but ready to fight back in Bundesliga title battle
Staging Super Cup in Saudi Arabia has been good for Spanish football, says LaLiga president
Jordan Henderson hopeful of making England's Euro 2024 squad following Ajax move
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham hits out at 'ridiculous' two-game ban
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti 'calm' about tax fraud accusations
Draw enough as Real Madrid edge past RB Leipzig into Champions League quarter-finals
Liverpool's Klopp urges caution as Salah returns to training after injury
Updated
Sporting and Atalanta all square after first leg of Europa League last-16 tie
Most Read
Relentless Ronnie O'Sullivan brushes aside Luca Brecel to seal inaugural World Masters title
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Luca Brecel set up World Masters final showdown in Saudi Arabia
Simona Halep set for return after doping ban cut from four years to nine months
Liverpool's Klopp urges caution as Salah returns to training after injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings