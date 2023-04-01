Marcus Rashford gets one-match Champions League ban following Copenhagen red card

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Marcus Rashford gets one-match Champions League ban following Copenhagen red card
Marcus Rashford gets one-match Champions League ban following Copenhagen red card
Rashford was sent off against Copenhagen
Rashford was sent off against Copenhagen
Profimedia
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford (26) has received a one-match Champions League ban following his red card in the game against Copenhagen, UEFA said on Friday.

Rashford was sent off in the 42nd minute of the 4-3 defeat on November 8th, for planting his foot on the ankle of Elias Jelert to protect the ball.

He will miss United's game at Galatasaray on Wednesday but will be available for the final group game at home to Bayern Munich, as UEFA judged his actions as rough play and not serious rough play.

United are bottom of Group A with three points after four games, but are only one point behind Copenhagen and Galatasaray, with Bayern top on maximum points and confirmed as group winners.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueRashford MarcusManchester United
Related Articles
Manchester United and Rashford unhappy with striker's form, says Ten Hag
Roony steals the show as Neestrup declares 'the kid was born to score against Man Utd'
Manchester United boss Ten Hag laments 'harsh' Rashford red card
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bayern edge FC Koln as PSG host Monaco in Ligue 1 blockbuster
Updated
FIFA open disciplinary proceedings after Brazil versus Argentina brawl
De Jong back in Barcelona squad for Rayo Vallecano clash, Ter Stegen ruled out
Walter Mazzarri says it is too early to talk about Napoli season goals
Game against Manchester City will not determine Liverpool's title race, says Klopp
Talent has no age, says Pioli as 15-year-old Camarda is called into Milan squad
Andre Onana ready to face Everton but Rasmus Hojlund doubtful, says Erik ten Hag
Fantasy Premier League: International break finally over as top captains go head-to-head
Guardiola says Manchester City innocent until proven guilty, hopeful Haaland is fit
Updated
Most Read
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Juventus and Inter battle for Serie A top spot in Derby d'Italia
Novak Djokovic sends Serbia into Davis Cup semi against Italy
Nottingham Forest striker Awoniyi facing long spell on sidelines after groin surgery

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings