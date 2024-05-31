Niclas Fullkrug: The return of the old-fashioned 'panzer' and his battle with Rudiger

The Borussia Dortmund centre forward is a throwback player, but he is one of the Germans' main hopes in the final against Real Madrid. On top of that, he will have to contend with a certain Antonio Rudiger, with whom he has played with and will play alongside in the national team this summer.

Football has changed, everyone knows that. But, in the end, what counts most is getting the ball into the back of the net more times than the opponent. And when it comes to that, Niclas Fullkrug is one of the best, as he was born and bred with the knack of someone who knows how to fight in the opponent's box and, above all, understands where his rivals' goal is.

A goal which, like a good battering ram, it is his turn to break through. Indeed, perhaps the term 'panzer' renders the idea better, since football, like so many contact sports, is basically a substitute for war.

Although he is neither excessively tall nor particularly heavy, the native of Hanover represents a return to the past, which for decades now has not counted on the classic 'target man' dedicated to battles in the air and combat in the box.

And yet, after a career spent almost entirely out of the German national team, the 1993-born striker has gone through a noticeable improvement in his thirties. Next up is the ultimate challenge, none other than European heavyweights Real Madrid.

Different from the granitic Jan Koller, a Czech giant over two metres tall who also scored against the Blancos with Borussia Dortmund, Fullkrug represents the perfect combination of old-fashioned football and the speed that modern football demands.

Point of reference

In a team that, with Edin Terzic this year, has not managed to go beyond fifth place in the Bundesliga, Fullkrug has become the point of reference at the top of the field.

Firstly, because Sebastien Haller has had a troubled and injury-ravaged season. Secondly, because, despite a predominantly on-the-floor game consisting of vertical transitions, he was able to prove that he was both mobile and effective as a frontman.

The best proof of this was his goal in the first leg of the semi-final against Paris Saint Germain when he raced past Lucas Hernandez on the sprint before firing home a superb finish with his weaker left foot.

Responsible for 16 goals and 10 assists in a total of 45 games this season, he has become essential in the Champions League, especially in recent matches. By finding the net in both the 4-2 comeback victory over Atletico in the quarter-finals and the aforementioned semi-final against PSG, Fullkrug has become indispensable for Terzic in his first season.

A familiar duel

The defender tasked with marking him in Saturday's final at Wembley will be Antonio Rudiger, his peer and compatriot with whom he will join in Germany's training camp ahead of Euro 2024 this summer on home soil.

Called up to the national team for the first time just two years ago at the age of 29, Fullkrug is experiencing the best period of his career. Having arrived late at the highest level, he is the classic example of hard work paying off.

However, despite coming into the showpiece event against Real Madrid in great form and with confidence at an all-time high, his old friend Rudiger will certainly not give him preferential treatment in what will be a high-quality, competitive duel.

Because, in the end, the end justifies the means, and neither he nor the Real centre-back will want to give anything away on the night in a match likely to be decided by small margins.

Fullkrug is undoubtedly unique in today's football scene and will be one of the main players for Dortmund looking to ruin the plans of Carlo Ancelotti's side - who are targeting a record-extending 15th Champions League crown.

Surrounded by world-class players and the toughest opposition possible, the German striker is ready for what could be his most historic night ever.