Nobody wants to face Newcastle, says PSG manager Luis Enrique ahead of clash

Updated
Enrique will be hoping to continue his strong start as PSG manager
Reuters
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique said no one wanted to face Newcastle United in the Champions League because of their high level, with his side determined to survive the "hostile but unrivalled atmosphere" at St James' Park on Wednesday.

Newcastle will play their first home Champions League game since 2003, something Luis Enrique is not taking lightly, adding that it will be a clash that will prove what PSG is made of.

"They are very well drilled with the ball and without. (They are) fearsome (opponents) in their stadium with their passionate fans. Tomorrow is going to be a great test for us," the manager told a press conference on Tuesday.

The Spaniard added Eddie Howe's side could go far in a competition that does not reward consistency, especially after the group stage.

"Nobody wanted to play against them because of what they did last season. I don't think there is anyone in Europe who would dare to say that they are not the favourites because of their level, their individual quality and what they do as a team,"

Luis Enrique praised the fact that Newcastle have their first home game of this Champions League season after a 0-0 draw at the San Siro against AC Milan, considering it a real challenge for the Ligue 1 side, adding that he is a little envious of the "spectacular" atmosphere.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to see what PSG are made of. I'm even envious of my players, who will be able to play in an environment like few others in Europe," he added.

PSG top Group F after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in their opening match.

Follow the match live here with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueNewcastle UtdParis SG
Level-headed Xavi relishing 100th game as Barcelona coach as Porto clash looms
Van Gaal returns to struggling Ajax in new adviser role, Dutch club announce
Celtic must be brave in search of Champions League win, says Brendan Rodgers
Zaha scores on his return to England as Galatasaray stun 10-man Manchester United
Lens come from behind to beat visiting Arsenal and rise to the top of Group B
Thuram scores first Champions League goal for Inter to help edge victory over Benfica
Real Madrid edge five-goal thriller against Napoli in Champions League
Late Larsen strike gives Burnley first win of season at struggling Luton
Asian Champions League roundup: Neymar on target in Al Hilal's comfortable win
Updated
VAR 'human error' in Liverpool's loss caused by miscommunication, says PGMOL
