Porto prepared to suffer and make Barcelona suffer too, says Conceicao

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Porto prepared to suffer and make Barcelona suffer too, says Conceicao
Porto prepared to suffer and make Barcelona suffer too, says Conceicao
Sergio Conceicao will be hoping to mastermind a win over Barcelona
Sergio Conceicao will be hoping to mastermind a win over Barcelona
Reuters
Porto welcome Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday, a side unbeaten in their nine games this season, and while manager Sergio Conceicao (48) knows his team will need to suffer, they are confident of making their opponents suffer too.

A 3-1 win at Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening game gave Porto a good start but they now face Group H favourites and La Liga champions Barcelona, who put five past visitors Antwerp without reply in their first match.

"We will suffer with Barcelona, but Barcelona will suffer with FC Porto too," Conceicao told reporters on Tuesday.

"Making us suffer during the game is part of Barcelona's quality, but we hope that translates into us saving our goal (not conceding)."

Porto host Barcelona on Wednesday
Reuters

Porto's manager is well aware of the importance of the game, along with the size and history of both clubs, but insists none of that matters when the players have a job to do.

"I don't talk about history to my players. I talk about the recent past, the observation we make. We have to guide the game towards what, strategically, we prepared," Conceicao added.

Porto were unbeaten in their first six domestic league games this season but lost 1-0 at Benfica on Friday. However, that has not dampened their manager's confidence of getting a result against Barca.

Porto's recent form
Flashscore

"All teams have weaknesses to exploit. We have to have defensive consistency and then take advantage of some weaknesses to win the game," he said.

"Let's look at the game thinking that we can and should win the game, with confidence. The respect we have doesn't have to make us afraid of anything."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueBarcelonaFC PortoConceicao Sergio
Related Articles
Felix shines as Barcelona put on impressive display to thrash sorry Royal Antwerp
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw
Show more
Football
John Stones and Bernardo Silva back for Manchester City's trip to RB Leipzig
Team of the Week: Martinez and Watkins bag hat tricks, plus a perfect 10 in Bologna
VAR officials involved in Liverpool error not selected for weekend games
Weekend highlights: Nine-man Liverpool, disappointing Ramos and a brilliant free kick
Former Chelsea player and manager Lampard 'not completely surprised' by club' struggles
Liverpool make formal request for VAR audio of disallowed Luis Diaz goal
Pochettino's patience pays off as young guns fire Chelsea to victory
Arsenal welcome midfielder Thomas Partey back ahead of Champions League clash against Lens
EXCLUSIVE: Marco Materazzi on Zidane, Italy and Inter's hopes this season
Most Read
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
Real Madrid face tough game against one of Italy's best in Napoli, says Ancelotti
Mudryk off the mark as Chelsea end goalscoring drought with win at Fulham
South Africa wing Makazole Mapimpi ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings