Walter Mazzarri wants a more solid Napoli as well as Champions League progress

Napoli need a draw in their first final game to secure qualification
Napoli need a draw in their first final game to secure qualification
Reuters
Walter Mazzarri has had a tough start since his recent return to Napoli, and the manager wants to see a more solid performance from his side against Sporting Braga, along with progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Mazzarri won his first game in charge after replacing Rudi Garcia, but has since lost the last three in all competitions, against Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid. Napoli require a draw at home to Braga to guarantee Champions League progress.

"Tomorrow it's essential to pass, first of all," Mazzarri told a press conference on Monday.

"In these first games of mine, we've shown that we play football, but we have to find the balance we had last year, not concede restarts, they didn't concede goals like that last year.

"Tomorrow I expect more solidity, in my opinion we played very well against Juventus in the first half and against Inter, but tomorrow I am interested in going through, showing that we are solid again and we are not giving anything away."

For Mazzarri, Napoli must worry about their defensive approach more than their attack for now.

"Whoever has won the league or done better has always had the best defence. From what I've seen, right now we need to become more solid when we play our game," the Italian said.

Group C standings
Flashscore

Mazzarri's side are second in Group C on seven points with Braga three points behind. Napoli's 2-1 win away to the Portuguese club and better goal difference means even a 1-0 defeat on Tuesday would see the Italian team progress.

"I try not to think differently than that of a home game against a team to be respected and beaten," Mazzarri said.

"We only have to think about winning, we have to think about conceding very little to our opponents, this will benefit us over the course of the championship.

"As always, we will try to win, possibly not conceding a goal, and that would please me more than anything else."

Victor Osimhen did not take part in Monday's training session as he is in Morocco to attend the 2023 CAF Awards, where the striker is nominated for African Footballer of the Year.

Mazzarri will wait to speak to the Nigerian on Tuesday before deciding whether or not he will start the game with Braga.

Real have already secured top spot having won all five games to date, and face Union Berlin on Tuesday, bottom of the group with two points, but who could clinch a Europa League place with a win if Braga lose.

Premier League Team of the Week: Bernardo Silva and Richarlison earn places

